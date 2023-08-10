Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EHAZ | ISIN: US3953303019 | Ticker-Symbol: G67
München
10.08.23
08:02 Uhr
0,830 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENLANE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2023 | 14:38
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane to Host Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call on August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call will be webcast with an accompanying slide deck, which will be accessible by visiting the Financial Results page of Greenlane's investor relations website.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and presentation by dialing the number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website.

DATE: Monday, August 14th, 2023

TIME: 4:30 pm Eastern Time

WEBCAST: Click to access

DIAL-IN NUMBER: (877) 545-0320 (Toll-Free)

973-528-0002 (International)

CONFERENCE ID: 139234

REPLAY: (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 48874

Available until August 28th, 2023

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Greenlane's investor relations at ir@greenlane.com.

To be added to the Company's distribution list, please email ir@greenlane.com with "Greenlane" in the subject line.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Higher Standards,Groove, and Eyce, and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Pax, VIBES, and CCELL through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, EyceMolds.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit:https://gnln.com/.

Investor Contact

ir@greenlane.com

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773478/Greenlane-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2023-Conference-Call-on-August-14-2023-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.