The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive Partners with The Playmakers Group To Build And Deploy A Spatial Computing, AI Powered, AR Experience to Showcase Its New Restaurant, Nowitzki

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Brightline Interactive ("BLI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR), and a leader in spatial computing, deep tech and 5G integration, announced that it entered into a six figure contract with The Playmakers Group, a hospitality group creating restaurants that highlight athletes and bring fans an immersive dining experience, for the opening of their first restaurant, Nowitzki, in The Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport.

The engagement is for the development and deployment of an interactive fan experience and software license using Brightline's patented Celebrity AR product platform. In celebration of the grand opening of Nowitzki, The Playmakers Group sought to develop an experience that allowed patrons to take photos with Dirk Nowitzki, the former NBA star player with whom the restaurant is designed. Users can virtually "meet" Dirk Nowitzki through the use of augmented reality (AR), take a photo, and receive a personalized autograph as an overlay to the photo for sharing online. The experience will be deployed on a kiosk that is accessible within the restaurant and bring cutting-edge spatial computing to everyday travelers and provide a mechanism to interact with global icons and brands in unforgettable ways.

Brightline's trajectory of Celebrity AR product features and capabilities will allow Playmakers to scale up and provide an experiential ecosystem of iconic superstars to their customers. Additionally, the Celebrity AR platform paves the way for future opportunities in need of a reconfigurable yet brand-specific solution.

About Celebrity AR

Celebrity AR is Brightline's patented AR product ecosystem, powered by a proprietary spatial computing platform. The platform leverages spatial computing to deploy multiple experiential products, including singleplayer and multiplayer variations, volumetric capture AR, kiosk, mobile, and touchless user experiences. Celebrity AR provides experiences that are modifiable, accessible on multiple devices, 5G-capable, and includes frameworks for immersive AI interactions that bring content creation to the fingertips of the fans.

Celebrity AR first became a global media sensation with its first product release, Pose with the Pros, for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 through today. This experience has generated over half a billion brand impressions and has become one of the most successful digital marketing campaigns in the history of the team and brand partnership. Celebrity AR includes augmented photos, videos, live experiences and much more - bringing celebrities into the user's own circumstance, making valuable content, and sharing it around the world. This is the first globally scaled AR platform backed by groundbreaking AI capability developed in partnership with NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Open AI. For more information on Celebrity AR, please visit this link.

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive is a leader in spatial computing, deep tech and 5G integration. It designs, builds, integrates and supports immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for both government and commercial customers. Brightline serves as architects for these solutions, but also as full-scale developers and integrators of systems. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information on Brightline Interactive, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple immersive technology, enterprise focused, software & services companies. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies the challenges faced by immersive technology companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

BLI Contact:

Tyler Gates

General Manager, Brightline Interactive

Chief Futurist, The Glimpse Group

Tyler@brightlineinteractive.com

Glimpse Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

917-292-2685

Maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

