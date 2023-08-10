Anzeige
Subaru of America: 'Remarkable Graduates' in Camden School District Win Scholarships

Originally published by TAPinto Camden
By Janel "Jaycee" Miller

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / The students were honored during an event held last Thursday, June 8, at Camden High School. Each received a new laptop and a $1,500 scholarship from Subaru of America, and a $25 gift card from First Harvest Credit Union.

The scholarship can be used for books, dormitory costs and other college-related expenses, said Shira Haaz, Subaru's corporate responsibility manager.

"These students have had to overcome adversity; they may have had specific hardships that required them to go above and beyond in order to make sure they push to the finish line for graduation," district Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs said in an interview. "These graduates are definitely remarkable because of their resilience, their grit and the perseverance that they've shown in dealing with some challenging circumstances."

Continue reading here.

Subaru of America, Thursday, August 10, 2023, Press release picture

The scholarship winners and school district officials during the event held Thursday, June 8, at Camden High School. Photo Credit: Provided | Camden City School District

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773578/Remarkable-Graduates-in-Camden-School-District-Win-Scholarships

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
