Subaru of America: 'Remarkable Graduates' in Camden School District Win Scholarships

By Janel "Jaycee" Miller

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / The students were honored during an event held last Thursday, June 8, at Camden High School. Each received a new laptop and a $1,500 scholarship from Subaru of America, and a $25 gift card from First Harvest Credit Union.

The scholarship can be used for books, dormitory costs and other college-related expenses, said Shira Haaz, Subaru's corporate responsibility manager.

"These students have had to overcome adversity; they may have had specific hardships that required them to go above and beyond in order to make sure they push to the finish line for graduation," district Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs said in an interview. "These graduates are definitely remarkable because of their resilience, their grit and the perseverance that they've shown in dealing with some challenging circumstances."

The scholarship winners and school district officials during the event held Thursday, June 8, at Camden High School. Photo Credit: Provided | Camden City School District

