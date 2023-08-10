Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000.

The flow-through offering will comprise of 1,500,000 flow-through units, at a price of $0.20 per flow-through unit, for gross proceeds of $300,000. Each unit will comprise one flow-through common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one additional common share, at a price of $0.30 per share, for a 24-month period. The federal proposal for the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) provides an additional income tax benefit for individuals who invest in mining flow-through shares, which augments the tax benefits associated with the deductions that are flowed through. The METC is equal to 15 per cent of specified mineral exploration expenses incurred in Canada and renounced to flow-through share investors. The proposed 2022 Budget proposes to introduce a new 30-per-cent Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) for specified minerals. The specified minerals that would be eligible for the CMETC are: copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt, graphite, rare earth elements, scandium, titanium, gallium, vanadium, tellurium, magnesium, zinc, platinum group metals and uranium. These minerals are used in the production of batteries and permanent magnets, both of which are used in zero-emission vehicles or are necessary in the production and processing of advanced materials, clean technology, or semi-conductors.

Edward Kruchkowski and Randolph Kasum will be participating for the full amount of the private placement.

The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be expended on the company's Nobody Knows Copper Property located in British Columbia.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

