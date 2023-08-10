Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
WKN: A2H71Q | ISIN: SE0006256798 | Ticker-Symbol: 782
Frankfurt
10.08.23
09:15 Uhr
0,068 Euro
0,000
-0,29 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.08.2023 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Scandinavian Real Heart AB TO2 (420/23)

At the request of Scandinavian Real Heart AB, equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from August 11, 2023. 



Security name: Scandinavian Real Heart TO2
-------------------------------------------
Short name:   HEART TO2         
-------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020358166        
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  300295           
-------------------------------------------

Terms: 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in     
     Scandinavian Real Heart AB. Issue price for the new shares shall be 70 
     % of the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the company's shares 
     during the period of ten (10) trading days immediately preceding the  
     start of the subscription period, with a maximum price of 2 SEK per  
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr January 2, 2025 - January 31, 2025                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  January 29, 2025                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG
on +46 (0)8 913 008.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
