Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Scandinavian Real Heart AB TO2 (420/23)

At the request of Scandinavian Real Heart AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 11, 2023. Security name: Scandinavian Real Heart TO2 ------------------------------------------- Short name: HEART TO2 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020358166 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 300295 ------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Scandinavian Real Heart AB. Issue price for the new shares shall be 70 % of the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the company's shares during the period of ten (10) trading days immediately preceding the start of the subscription period, with a maximum price of 2 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr January 2, 2025 - January 31, 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last January 29, 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.