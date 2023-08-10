ProStar Expands PointMan Distribution Network With Tasc Finland Oy Ab

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Tasc Finland Oy Ab has joined ProStar's distribution network to enhance their sales marketing of utility locating devices.



"We are very excited to join ProStar's distribution network," stated Sven Wikberg, CEO of Tasc Finland Oy Ab. "We feel strongly that PointMan is the best utility data collection software on the market and will add tremendous value to the products we support and help us to better serve our customers."

Tasc Finland Oy Ab is a Finnish company headquartered in Espoo, Finland. The company specializes in selling and servicing the 3M Dynatel series of utility locating devices throughout Finland.

"I am very pleased to see that our distributor network is continuing to grow, and I am especially happy to see expansion into Europe," stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. "Not only are we realizing continued expansion in other parts of the world, but it also validates that our PointMan software is being recognized as best in class by the major equipment manufacturers and their distributors."

About Tasc Finland Oy Ab

Founded in 2008, Tasc Finland has focused on selling security systems, industrial batteries, battery accessories, and maintenance. In 2019, the company expanded its product portfolio when 3M Finland outsourced the sales support of its Dynatel series of locate devices to Tasc Finland. Today, the company's services include sales, service, and training of 3M Dynatel series of locate devices across Finland.

To learn more, visit: www.tasc.fi

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by further integrating the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar is a software development and solution provider company specializing in developing cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan®, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth's surface.

ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including pipelines and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's Precision Mapping solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes several issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

