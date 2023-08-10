Lucidworks, Inc.: Scary Movie Preview: Global AI Study Shows That Writers and Actors May Be Right to Be Afraid of AI

96% of media and entertainment companies plan to increase their spend on Generative AI in the next 12 months, the highest across all industries surveyed.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023, the leading search solutions provider, today shared results from the largest, global generative AI benchmark study that gathered input from over 6,000 employees involved in AI technology decision-making. The study shows that 96% of media and entertainment companies plan to increase their spend on generative AI in the next 12 months, the highest across all industries that were surveyed.

Views on generative AI are overwhelmingly positive among the industry's executives and managers. Only 7% have a negative view of generative AI, one of the lowest percentages across all industries. Media and entertainment leaders expect AI to have a significant impact on many different departments. 42% expect generative AI to displace jobs, improve processes, and drive automation and efficiency.

"Writers and actors are on the leading edge of addressing generative AI's impact on the workforce," Mike Sinoway, CEO, Lucidworks. "This study shows that creative and knowledge workers in every industry are going to face the same challenges that we see now in the entertainment industry. Everyone needs to be paying attention to the outcome of this dispute, because it will soon be their issue too."

Lucidworks' global benchmark study also offers valuable insights for businesses planning to invest in generative AI. Through a comprehensive assessment of Launched, Planned, and Desired Best Practices, the study enables companies across all industries to construct a tailored generative AI roadmap. Lucidworks has plotted industries based on four distinct phases of progression along the investment and deployment journey-Trailblazer, Leader, Challenger, Rookie-to help companies gauge their level of maturity in generative AI adoption, identify potential challenges and opportunities, and strategize their efforts accordingly.

Read the full benchmark study here and learn more about Lucidworks at Lucidworks.com .