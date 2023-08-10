Leasecake Named Overall Lease Management Company of the Year at 3rd Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards

Award highlights Leasecake's commitment to innovation and excellence in lease administration

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Leasecake, a leading provider of lease management software, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the Overall Lease Management Company of the Year award by the 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards. This accolade recognizes Leasecake's leadership and commitment to providing innovative and easy-to-use lease management solutions.



The third annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program received an overwhelming response, with over 1,700 nominations pouring in from around the world. The competition was fierce, showcasing the industry's best and brightest companies. Leasecake's selection as the winner of the Overall Lease Management Company of the Year award demonstrates its exceptional prowess in providing innovative and cutting-edge lease management solutions.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Lease Management Company of the Year," said Taj Adhav, Founder of Leasecake. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to creating beautifully designed, flexible, and easy-to-use lease management tools that work for our customers - not the other way around."

Since every business leases or owns a location, Leasecake invented a new market by focusing on the needs of tenant operators to manage all location-critical events, which become more complex as tenants grow. Leasecake is the on-demand system of record for franchise and retail location operators to focus on what matters when it matters and was recently rated #1 in 28 categories of lease administration and lease accounting by G2.

In addition to Leasecake, other winners of the PropTech Breakthrough Awards include BH, Curbio, Ember, Gen H, Ohmyhome, Snapdocs, Xandar Kardian, Yardi, and Zillow. The collective achievements of these esteemed companies further highlight Leasecake's outstanding achievement in securing the Overall Lease Management Company of the Year award.

