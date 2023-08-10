Maini LLC Recognized for Delivering Customer Success With Oracle Cloud

Maini achieves Service Expertise in Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP Financials in North America

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Maini LLC, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and a prominent provider of advisory, consulting and cloud implementation services, today announced that it has achieved Service Expertise in Oracle Fusion Cloud Financials, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). This expertise has been attained through rigorous training, continuous learning, and extensive acquisition of knowledge in Oracle Cloud ERP.

Service Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Service Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt Oracle Cloud.

In order to achieve a Service Expertise, partners like Maini must meet a series of qualifiers that demonstrate their experience and success in implementing, deploying and/or managing a specific Oracle Cloud product/service area within a defined geographic region. Requirements may include having certified individuals across diverse roles and demonstrating successful go-lives within the same region. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

"Our Service Expertise achievement with Oracle is a result of our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, AI and cloud technology," said Vikas Maini, Founder and CEO at Maini. "We have invested significant resources in training our team to become true Oracle experts, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic and competitive landscape."

Maini's membership in OPN has led to notable achievements for businesses across various sectors. By harnessing the power of Oracle Cloud ERP's general ledger, accounts payable and receivable, financial reporting, budgeting, and more, Maini has successfully streamlined critical financial processes and delivered tangible benefits to clients.

About Maini

At Maini Consulting, we recognize the dynamic nature of the business world and the need for smart, cloud-based solutions to navigate its complexities. Our clients in the financial and commercial sectors have seen tangible benefits through our services.

We support customers with a full range of consulting and advising services, implementation, integration and application management services. Our areas of specialization encompass Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, which includes Oracle Cloud ERP, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more, visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

