Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
WKN: A3D8GC | ISIN: US23248B1098 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.08.23
15:30 Uhr
6,400 US-Dollar
+0,090
+1,43 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CXAPP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CXAPP INC 5-Tage-Chart
10.08.2023 | 15:14
CXApp Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

CXAI shaping the future of work by enabling enhanced employee experiences using artificial intelligence

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 14, 2023, to discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ended June 30, 2023, which the company plans to release before the market opens the same day. The call will be led by the Company's Chairman and CEO Khurram Sheikh and also include an update about the company's progress on its AI Platform.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-272-8703 for U.S. callers or 832-553-1654 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2989/48929 or on the company's website www.cxapp.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to register and submit questions to management prior to the call's start at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2989/48929.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website www.cxapp.com, through August 14, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 28, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 48929.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc.'s the Workplace SuperApp, consolidates the services, features, and functions of your workplace tech stack into a single mobile app. The CXApp solution suite includes an enterprise employee application, indoor mapping, on-device positioning, augmented reality technologies and an AI-based analytics platform providing a full-stack software solution for enterprises. CXApp's customers include major Fortune 500 Global Companies in the technology, financial, consumer, medical and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773562/CXApp-Inc-NasdaqCXAI-Schedules-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-and-Business-Update-Conference-Call

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
