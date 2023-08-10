Registration Now Open for The 2nd Annual Assembly Show South Taking Place May 1-2, 2024, in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / ASSEMBLY Magazine is thrilled to return to the Music City Center in Nashville, TN for The ASSEMBLY Show SOUTH on Wednesday May 1 and Thursday, May 2, 2024, with a full day of conference sessions taking place on Tuesday, April 30. The trade show and conference are focused on connecting buyers and end users of assembly equipment, products and technology with the most cutting-edge, top-of-the-line tools to streamline assembly processes to improve the bottom line. During the event participants will connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and uncover emerging trends that will provide endless resources on how to solve current challenges and improve business. Free registration is now open at www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show-south/registration-fees.

"This is a booming time for manufacturing and the U.S. South is right in the heart of the action. According to ASSEMBLY's most recent annual capital spending survey, the South is projected to account for 31 percent of total spending this year, marking the fifth straight year this region has accounted for at least 30 percent of capital spending in the U.S.," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "Joining us in 2024, is The QUALITY Show SOUTH giving attendees the opportunity to source products from vendors on both show floors and participate in exceptional educational programming and dynamic networking functions."

The Exhibit Hall, shared with the Quality Show South, will feature 200+ leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with, including Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Atlas Copco, Desoutter Industrial Tools and Rexroth a Bosch Company; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, Ujigami by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. In addition, over a dozen exhibitors will demonstrate their company's expertise related to the latest technological advances in assembly in Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts will share their knowledge on automation, robotic precision, Industry 4.0, supply chain, scalability, industrial automation, and collaborative robot technology, to name a few.

On Tuesday, April 30th there will be a day of pre-conference workshops followed by the Welcome Reception for all event participants to meet and greet one another before the exhibit hall opens and the event officially kicks off on Wednesday morning. It's a great opportunity to pick up badges early and enjoy casual face-to-face conversations while enjoying southern snacks and drinks. On Wednesday, May 1st the Networking Reception will be collocated with The Quality Show South from 4:30 - 6:00 pm.

The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place on May 1-2, 2024 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show taking place on October 24-26, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

