Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE: BATX) (OTCQB: BATXF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of significant developments and milestones that demonstrate its commitment to advancing battery recycling research and technology while strengthening its team with experienced personnel.

1. Battery X Metals Achieves Milestone by Delivering Black Mass from End-of-Life Lithium-Ion Batteries to University of British Columbia for Joint Development Partnership

Battery X Metals achieved a significant milestone in its battery recycling endeavors. The Company successfully acquired end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and processed them through a meticulous discharging and shredding process, resulting in the creation of a high-value finished product known as black mass.

Black mass is the industry term used to describe the material remaining once spent lithium-ion batteries are shredded, and all casings have been removed. This material contains an array of valuable elements, including nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, lithium, and graphite. Once recovered, these elements can be recycled to produce new lithium-ion batteries, contributing to a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach to battery production.

In collaboration with the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), Battery X Metals has commenced a Joint Development Partnership, leveraging the expertise and research capabilities of UBC to advance battery recycling technology. The delivery of the black mass marks a crucial step in propelling the research and development efforts, with the aim of validating and optimizing the company's proprietary recovery process for these critical elements.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone in our battery recycling initiatives," stated Mark Brezer, CEO of Battery X Metals. "The successful delivery of black mass to UBC and the commencement of our Joint Development Partnership signify the beginning of a transformative journey in sustainable battery recycling."

Through this strategic partnership, Battery X Metals aims to revolutionize the recycling of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and play a significant role in the transition towards a more circular economy. By recovering and reusing these valuable materials, the Company contributes to reducing waste and lessening the environmental impact of battery disposal by facilitating urban mining from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries.

As the Joint Development Partnership with UBC progresses, Battery X Metals is dedicated to refining its black mass processing technology, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of critical element recovery. The Company looks forward to sharing the outcomes of this ground-breaking research and reinforcing its position at the forefront of sustainable battery recycling technology. Upon successful validation, the Company plans to file its first provisional patent for this groundbreaking technology.

2. Battery X Metals Announces the Bolstering out of its Management Team to advance its Battery Metal Exploration and Recycling Technology Initiatives

Battery X Metals welcomes two experienced individuals to its team to enhance its battery metal exploration and recycling technology initiatives:

Alain Moreau joins as Exploration Manager of Lithium Properties, bringing over 35 years of versatile expertise in exploration innovation, program management, and corporate leadership. His knowledge and experience in strategic metals and industrial minerals make him a valuable addition to the team.

Brodie Gunning joins as Senior Manager of Battery Recycling, leveraging his background in Battery Storage, Electric Vehicle infrastructure, Charging Technologies across Asia and the Americas. His experience and market partnerships will help Battery X Metals innovate and scale into new markets contributing to the Company's growth and R&D plans.

3. Battery X Metals Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets to BATXF

Battery X Metals has changed its trading symbol on the OTCQB to "BATXF" effective immediately. This update aligns with the recent corporate name change and reflects the Company's focus on the battery metals industry. No action is required by shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

Battery X Metals remains committed to the exploration and acquisition of critical mineral property assets in North America, such as battery and precious metals, and developing battery recycling technology to support the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. The Company believes that its advancements in its initiatives and new team members will play a vital role in achieving its mission of a greener and more sustainable future for the battery industry.

