Pet King Brands to Spotlight Innovative Enzymatic Pet Products at SuperZoo 2023

ZYMOX® shapes the future of pet health with breakthrough solutions in multiple categories as it celebrates 25 years as an industry leader in antibiotic-free pet healthcare products.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Pet King Brands, Inc., the industry leader in enzyme-based pet healthcare brands ZYMOX® Enzymatic Ear and Skin and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary milestone at SuperZoo 2023 with the introduction of eight new products.

New Product Showcase

Adding to its family of enzymatic ZYMOX products, which features the LP3 enzyme system, Pet King Brands will showcase:

Zylafen ® topical solution and topical spray which actively support shedding, skin, cuts, and abrasions in lizards, snakes, turtles, and other reptiles;

topical solution and topical spray which actively support shedding, skin, cuts, and abrasions in lizards, snakes, turtles, and other reptiles; ZYMOX Avian Care topical solution and topical spray which support healthy skin and plumage for all birds, including poultry and waterfowl;

Avian Care topical solution and topical spray which support healthy skin and plumage for all birds, including poultry and waterfowl; ZYMOX Small Animal & Exotic topical solution and topical spray for healthy skin, cuts, irritated skin, and abrasions in small animals and exotics such as rabbits, ferrets, hedgehogs, and guinea pigs;

Small Animal & Exotic topical solution and topical spray for healthy skin, cuts, irritated skin, and abrasions in small animals and exotics such as rabbits, ferrets, hedgehogs, and guinea pigs; ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Shampoo and Conditioner for dogs and cats, hypoallergic formulas featuring oat extract for sensitive, itchy, irritated skin.

Advanced Enzymatic Shampoo and Conditioner for dogs and cats, hypoallergic formulas featuring oat extract for sensitive, itchy, irritated skin. ZYMOX for Cats & Kittens - the enzymatic Ear Solution with .5% Hydrocortisone, Ear Cleanser and Topical Cream with .5% Hydrocortisone provide care, comfort, and relief for common ear and skin issues that affect cats and kittens of all ages.

The new ZYMOX products will be showcased as part of the annual New Product Showcase at SuperZoo 2023, produced by the World Pet Association (WPA), August 16-18, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. ZYMOX will also have a presence at booths #2230 in the Grooming area and booth #5053.

ZYMOX ear, skin and oral care products have been recommended by veterinarians and trusted by pet parents for the past 25 years because they are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

"Our newest skincare solutions cater to non-traditional pets and up the bar on others," stated Pamela K. Bosco, president and founder of Pet King Brands. "Pet parents can anticipate the inclusion of our patented enzymatic solution in each product, eliminating the need for harsh antibiotics."

Further proving their commitment to the health and comfort of animals, Pet King Brands is sponsoring the SuperZoo Grooming Contest for Sporting (Setters & Spaniels) for the second year in a row. The annual Grooming Contest takes place Wednesday, August 16, starting at 7:15 am in Grooming Stage Hall B.

Stay up-to-date and in the know with Pet King Brands by visiting zymox.com for further information or to locate a sales representative.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

