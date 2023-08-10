Get Faster and Deeper Insights on Operational Events With Software AG's TrendMiner 2023.R2

Identify process events quickly with conditional formatting options for context analytics

Adjust the global timeframe on all dashboards to align process events with specific results for faster reporting across different views and assets

Visualize event and batch process data from Aspentech APRM to improve product quality

HOUSTON, TX and HASSELT, BELGIUM, and DARMSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / TrendMiner, a Software AG company, is offering greater flexibility in dashboarding and reporting features for even more insights on operational events as part of its overall user improvements in the latest 2023.R2 release.

With the newest version of the advanced industrial analytics software, operational experts can format tables of operational events in ContextHub to immediately see when the established parameters are outside predefined limits. This enhancement to TrendMiner's monitoring and alerting capabilities helps engineers quickly identify anomalies that could interfere with production or lead to costly downtime. Furthermore, engineers now have greater control over reporting timeframes and can access and analyze data from more places.

These changes are designed to help users have a greater overview of operations and provide better, global access to data. They build on two improvements made earlier this year in TrendMiner's 2023.R1 release: The inclusion of a digital process twin manager and direct access to major cloud data sources.

"Our latest enhancements to ContextHub and DashHub represent a significant step forward in making data analytics more intuitive, responsive, and interconnected. These updates reflect our relentless pursuit to provide the most comprehensive, user-friendly data analytics toolset on the market. We are excited to see how these features will enable our customers to drive greater efficiency and make more informed decisions in their daily operations," said Julian Pereira, TrendMiner's Director of Products.

Identify Outliers from Events Quickly

Each column in ContextHub now can be formatted individually or made dependent on another column value. Engineers can change the color of a cell in table view that allows them to quickly identify the type of event that is occurring.

Multiple rules can be set on a specified column in the grid and can be reordered by dragging and dropping with the topmost rule bearing the highest priority. For example, background colors could be set to match binary conditions-such as being on or off specification-or change based on the severity of an event.

Connect to More Data Sources

With TrendMiner 2023.R2, users can access data from new data sources. The latest release includes the integration of batch process data from Aspen Production Record Manager. APRM provides fast query and trending of structured data for better reporting, analysis, and visualization across multiple sites. In combination with time series-data from Aspentech's IP21 data source, this out-of-the-box connector helps operational experts discover the origin of production losses in greater detail. Manufacturers use this information to optimize overall performance and improve quality.

Also, the new Generic Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) provider can transfer data through any source that supports a connection via a JDBC driver. The new JDBC connector allows engineers to define their own SQL-queries to retrieve both time-series and asset data, which makes it easier to bring data streams together for greater insights.

Further Information

For details about all the new capabilities and improvements in the TrendMiner 2023.R2 release, please visit www.trendminer.com. Users of the TrendMiner software will get more information via other communication channels. For an interactive demonstration of TrendMiner's functionality and to learn how analytics-empowered process and asset experts can help accelerate operational performance, click here.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, of Software AG, delivers advanced analytics software to optimize process performance in chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner unlocks the full potential of IIoT data infrastructure, regardless of vendor, and taps into the available human intelligence for making data-driven decisions. We offer standard integrations with a wide range of data sources, such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian, Wonderware InSQL, Cumulocity, Aveva Data Hub, AWS S3, AWS IoT SiteWise, Amazon Timestream, Microsoft Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Explorer, TSI, and SAP's S/4 HANA, and DMC.

TrendMiner empowers everyone in manufacturing operations across multiple locations with powerful yet intuitive capabilities to iteratively generate and validate real-time context-aware time-series insights individually and as a team. Search, diagnostic, and predictive capabilities help speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes, and configure early warnings to monitor production 24/7. TrendMiner helps operators make data-driven decisions to improve production quality, meet business objectives, and increase profitability.

