Converge IoT, Inc.: Converge IoT Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Converge IoT, National Distributor and Value-Added Reseller of Wireless Hardware and Services, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

By receiving the specialization, Converge IoT will support Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. Their expertise lies in delivering top-notch solutions that cater to the unique needs of businesses across various industries. With a deep understanding of technology and a commitment to excellence, Converge IoT is a trusted partner for businesses with Cradlepoint's 5G solutions.

"We are thrilled to have achieved Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization. This accomplishment is a testament to our commitment to providing businesses with the latest and most advanced technology solutions. With Cradlepoint 5G, enterprise branch customers can experience faster speeds, increased reliability, and enhanced security," said Mark Savage, CEO of Converge IoT. "We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of enterprises."

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of Converge IoT to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."

For more information on Converge IoT's work in the industry, please visit Wireless Hardware and Services - Converge IoT. For more on Cradlepoint's 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization and the Cradlepoint Partner Program, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/.

About Converge IoT

As a national distributor of 4G and 5G technology, Converge IoT partners with major wireless carriers, such as T-Mobile for Business, allowing Retailers to access 5G Fixed Wireless services as well as custom hardware and mobility solutions. Their expertise in hardware sourcing and professional installation ensures seamless integration. They have a diverse catalog of over 60 trusted partners, offering various cutting-edge devices and telecommunications equipment, including fleet and asset tracking, mobile POS, and 5G solutions. Their solutions have been implemented in various sectors, including healthcare, transportation, and construction. Converge IoT's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted partner for businesses.

To learn more about Converge IoT and their partner program, visit Converge IoT's Website, or their LinkedIn profile.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results - anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters - controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a subsidiary of Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses division. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

