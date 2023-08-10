The port of Valencia, Spain, is assessing the performance a vertical PV wall featuring 21 solar modules, with 8.6 kW of total capacity. A successful pilot project could pave the way for a larger vertical PV system on the port's breakwaters.From pv magazine Spain The Port of Valencia is testing a vertical PV system on the Dique Norte breakwater to assess the feasibility and efficiency of such installations. The pilot run could potentially lead to the development of the first large-scale vertical photovoltaic park in Spain. SunnerBox, a local startup, has introduced its IT3 solution for the pilot ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...