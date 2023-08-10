Infinite Group, Inc.: Nodeware by IGI CyberLabs Continues to Make Waves in the Channel and Empower MSPs

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTC:IMCI) - Nodeware, a patented vulnerability management solution developed by IGI CyberLabs, has been making impressive strides in the channel, demonstrating its unwavering support for managed service providers (MSPs). This commitment is clearly reflected in recent achievements, including earning a coveted spot in ConnectWise's PitchIT program, being recognized as a Top Trending Company on Channel Program, and receiving an invitation into ConnectWise's Invent program.

"I am extremely proud of this team and what they have accomplished over the last 6 months," said Andrew Hoyen, President of IGI and IGI CyberLabs. "It is exciting to see this kind of recognition for the product we have developed, along with the continued acceptance and growth we have witnessed. It has established Nodeware as the go-to vulnerability management solution for our MSP partners and a key component of their cybersecurity stack."

Developed by IGI's own cybersecurity practitioners, Nodeware is a purpose-built solution for MSPs, offering efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management to address the critical need for accurate asset inventory and continuous vulnerability scanning. With real-time, actionable information, MSPs can leverage the user-friendly multitenant dashboard or API to provide their clients with a proactive and layered security approach, enabling them to effectively reduce their clients' risk by identifying and addressing security gaps before they can be exploited.

Nodeware's selection for ConnectWise's PitchIT program exemplifies its innovation and ability to deliver a cutting-edge solution that resonates with MSPs. This exclusive program allows Nodeware to present its unique offering to a wider audience of industry leaders, fostering growth opportunities and stronger relationships within the MSP community.

Moreover, Nodeware was recently recognized as a Top Trending Company on Channel Program, a testament to its unwavering commitment to empowering MSPs in protecting their clients' digital assets. This recognition also reflects the growing demand among MSPs for vulnerability management solutions, driven by the need to safeguard these assets more effectively in the ever-changing threat landscape.

Nodeware was also invited to be part of ConnectWise's Invent Program, which enables Nodeware to collaborate with ConnectWise to create seamless integrations that enhance MSP workflows and overall efficiency.

Adding to the list of achievements, the Nodeware team has been recognized at numerous industry trade shows and conferences this year, receiving attendee-voted awards including Best Security Product at SMB TechFest in Q1, the ROI Lightning Round Award at ChannelPro SMB Forum in DC, and the XCellence in Solutions Track Presentation at XChange Security.

These notable achievements validate Nodeware's mission to provide MSPs with the most advanced and comprehensive vulnerability management solution on the market, while also driving greater exposure and growth for the platform. Visit nodeware.com to learn more.

About Nodeware

Nodeware is an in-demand cybersecurity solution that helps businesses reduce their risk of ransomware or other cyber-attacks-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. The easy-to-use SaaS solution helps businesses meet compliance requirements and can be bundled and easily integrated with other IT or security offerings or used to upsell managed services. And it's not just filling a security gap for customers, it's also filling a void in the channel cybersecurity market-creating a powerful opportunity for MSPs and resellers. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by IGI's US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com and igicyberlabs.com. Follow Nodeware on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTC:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at https://www.sec.gov/, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

