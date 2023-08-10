Yum! Brands: KFC Donates $250,000 to Tertiary Level Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Yum! Brands:
As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago, KFC has donated $250,000 towards 50 tertiary-level bursaries for deserving students.
In a release, the company said the bursary is aptly named the KFC Bucket Bursary, as a symbol of the brand's values of togetherness, caring, and helping.
