Yum! Brands: KFC Donates $250,000 to Tertiary Level Education

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago, KFC has donated $250,000 towards 50 tertiary-level bursaries for deserving students.

In a release, the company said the bursary is aptly named the KFC Bucket Bursary, as a symbol of the brand's values of togetherness, caring, and helping.

