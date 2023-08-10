Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
10.08.23
13:00 Uhr
121,20 Euro
-0,30
-0,25 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,40122,7016:22
122,25122,8516:22
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2023 | 16:14
49 Leser
Yum! Brands: KFC Donates $250,000 to Tertiary Level Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Yum! Brands:

Previously published by loop

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago, KFC has donated $250,000 towards 50 tertiary-level bursaries for deserving students.

In a release, the company said the bursary is aptly named the KFC Bucket Bursary, as a symbol of the brand's values of togetherness, caring, and helping.

Continue reading here.

Yum! Brands, Thursday, August 10, 2023, Press release picture

Photos: Prestige Holdings Limited, Courtesy of loop

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773605/KFC-Donates-250000-to-Tertiary-Level-Education

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
