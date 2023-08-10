A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Expands to Serve Demand in U.S. Retail Market with New Leadership Team

Cust2Mate USA: Welcoming Joe Szala as GM and Robert (Bob) Mallia as VP of Sales

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ), A2Z / Cust2Mate, a global leader in retail smart shopping carts, is excited to announce the launch of Cust2Mate USA and the strategic appointments of Joe Szala as General Manager and Robert Mallia as Vice President of Sales. The expansion comes in response to the increasing demand from U.S. retailers for Cust2Mate's cutting-edge solutions.

Cust2Mate's flagship product, revolutionizes the retail experience by providing an advanced self-checkout shopping cart platform. The technology boasts a user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen interface, RFID, capabilities and computer-vision system. It streamlines the shopping process, enabling customers to scan purchased items and make in-cart payments, thus eliminating the need for time-consuming cashier checkout lines.

The establishment of Cust2Mate USA is a strategic move to serve the thriving U.S. retail market more effectively. As General Manager, Joe Szala brings a wealth of experience in retail, grocery, and consumer packaged goods. His strong leadership and strategic direction have consistently led to revenue growth and profitable sales. Szala's insights into the retail landscape will be key in positioning Cust2Mate as the go-to solution for U.S. retailers seeking to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

With the appointment of Robert Mallia as Vice President of Sales, A2Z is set to leverage his two decades of experience in building and transforming sales organizations. Mallia's expertise in developing strategic initiatives and his deep understanding of the retail industry will be instrumental in driving Cust2Mate's U.S. market penetration and revenue growth.

Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2Mate, expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion into the U.S. market: "We are thrilled to launch Cust2Mate USA with the addition of Joe Szala and Bob Mallia to our leadership team. Their wealth of experience and visionary thinking align perfectly with our mission to transform the retail industry. The establishment of Cust2Mate USA marks a significant step towards fulfilling our commitment to providing innovative solutions for retailers worldwide and enhancing their customer experience."

Cust2Mate USA will focus on serving retail clients, pilots, and prospects, catering to the evolving needs of the U.S. retail landscape. With Joe Szala and Robert Mallia at the helm, A2Z is poised to strengthen its position as a global leader in innovative retail technology solutions.

About A2Z / Cust2Mate

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product, Cust2Mate, is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

