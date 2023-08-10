Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Welcomes Chuck Cargile as New Chief Financial Officer

Leading Podcasting & Advertising Platform Strengthens

Financial Leadership with Experienced CFO

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced the appointment of Charles F. ("Chuck") Cargile as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Chuck brings a wealth of financial expertise and leadership to Libsyn, further solidifying the Company's commitment to driving financial and operational excellence.

Mr. Cargile joins Libsyn with a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years in executive leadership roles within publicly traded companies. His expertise includes enhancing internal controls, procedures, and processes and partnering with business leaders. His financial stewardship has consistently contributed to the profitable growth and success of companies across various industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to the Libsyn team as our new Chief Financial Officer," said John W. Gibbons, Interim CEO and Chief Product Officer of Libsyn. "Chuck's extensive, global financial leadership experience and proven track record of growing companies, accessing capital markets, and creating value for shareholders will undoubtedly make him an invaluable addition in bolstering Libsyn's financial strategy for our next chapter of growth - as we continue to innovate and lead in the dynamic podcasting and advertising industries."

Most recently, Mr. Cargile served as the CFO of BlueWind Medical, an innovative early-stage medical device company, demonstrating his diverse experience in the technology sector. Before that, he guided Tattooed Chef, a prominent plant-based foods provider, through its public offering as CFO in 2021. Previously, Mr. Cargile assumed the positions of CEO and Chairman of the Board at Sunworks, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed solar technology company. Over his four-year tenure, he played a pivotal role in leading Sunworks' transformative phase, including its merger with Solcius, a solar solutions provider empowering homeowners to manage their energy consumption.

Prior to this, he held the position of CFO at Newport Corporation (NASDAQ: NEWP), where he effectively managed the financial operations of the Photonics Solutions company for 16 years. His tenure culminated in the successful sale of Newport Corporation to MKS Instruments in 2016. Mr. Cargile has also served on the Board of Directors of four public companies with experience as Chair of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, Governance Committee, and Special Committee to evaluate strategic transactions. Mr. Cargile earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and holds an M.B.A. from the prestigious University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

