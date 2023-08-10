Breezer Ventures, Inc.: Breezer Launches Corporate Website for Prestige Lifestyle Brand Magnum 1770

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Breezer Ventures Inc.(OTC:BRZV) ("Breezer""), a trailblazer in the luxury lifestyle branding market is aiming to revolutionize the liquor industry, and is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive corporate website at www.MagnumFinestSpirits.com

This sophisticated website has been meticulously designed to showcase its heritage, products, community and expertise, while also upholding the most stringent disclosure standards, providing investors with easy access to the Company's filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC"), up-to-the-minute stock quote and price data, and its vibrant social media channels.

Magnum 1770 is not just a flagship brand - it's Breezer's most illustrious endeavor, bridging centuries-old distilling traditions with cutting-edge Bag-in-Box [BiB] technology. This innovative packaging and branding is poised to change the perception of premium lifestyle brands, making a significant leap from age-old bottling methodologies to a sustainable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective solution. What sets Magnum 1770 apart is its avant-garde design - vibrant, colorful boxes coupled with an iconic gold logo, epitomizing luxury in every nuance.

Expressing his excitement, Breezer's CEO, Freddy Figueroa, stated: "Breezer Ventures isn't just a corporate entity; it's a vision. A vision fueled by the Tiller family's unparalleled distilling heritage, documented back to 1731, and fully deployed for the 21st century. . Their age-old family recipes, combined with Magnum 1770's modern approach, are the cornerstones of our brand. We're on a mission to elevate Magnum 1770, pushing boundaries and transcending the traditional realm of boxed lifestyle products."

In a strategic move to maximize Magnum 1770's market reach, Breezer has harnessed the prowess of the Tiller family, leveraging their vast production capacities and expansive distribution channels. This collaboration aims to thrust Magnum 1770 into the spotlight, capturing the hearts of a broader audience and consolidating Breezer's status as a forerunner of innovation in the opulent lifestyle sector.

"Our journey in the dynamic luxury lifestyle market has just begun, and the path we're charting looks immensely promising," Figueroa added. "With Magnum 1770, we're not merely presenting a beverage; it's a luxury experience - a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, and doing so while making eco conscious decisions about how we operate. The future holds exciting potential, and with the support of our stakeholders, we are set to seize it."

For a comprehensive insight into Breezer, its pioneering ventures, and the myriad of investment opportunities on offer, stakeholders are urged to delve into the Company's public filings on the SEC website, explore www.MagnumFinestSpirits.com , and tap into other trusted information repositories like www.OTCMARKETS.com.

About Breezer Ventures Inc. / Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a centuries long history of outstanding quality.

What separates Magnum from industry peers is their functionally innovative and environmentally conscious Bag in a Box (BiB) packaging" and distinctive billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with Discount or Bulk, top shelf Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, as well as trending Flavored Spirits.

Magnum 1770 "300 YEARS OF FAMILY DISTILLING FINE SPIRITS, LEGALLY since 2015"

The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouse liquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trending restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and Murrieta, CA .

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements"describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that stocks of smaller companies are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

Contact:

310-770-8168

MagnumFinestSpirits.com

info@magnumfinestspirits.com

