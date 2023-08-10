South Africa has launched a loan guarantee scheme to support commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects, with the goal of deploying 1 GW of rooftop PV capacity.The South African National Treasury has launched the Energy Bounce Back (EBB) Loan Guarantee Scheme. The initiative aims to support the deployment of commercial and industrial PV systems. Businesses will be granted solar-related loans, backed by a 20% first-loss guarantee from the South African Reserve Bank. "The EBB aims to generate 1,000 MW in additional generation capacity as well as facilitate resilience to loadshedding for micro ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...