Kalray's K220-LP Smart Storage Acceleration solution, unveiled at the 17th annual Flash Memory Summit, wins award competition in the DPU category

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for the high-performance, data-centric computing and storage markets, has been recognized as the leader of the DPU category in the 17th Annual Flash Memory Summit Awards competition.

Flash Memory Summit (FMS) is the world's largest international comprehensive memory and storage showcase, hosted at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California, USA. The new Kalray K220-LP Storage Acceleration Card, powered by Kalray's 3rd generation DPU processor, won the FMS Award in the DPU category. This Flash Memory Summit Award symbolizes the industry's acknowledgment of the innovation and business value that Kalray solutions bring to the market.

KALRAY UNVEILS ITS NEW K220-LP SMART STORAGE ACCELERATOR

Kalray's K220-LP Smart Storage Accelerator (SSA) was introduced at FMS this year, bringing storage offload to the next level. By offloading intensive storage data services from the main CPU, the SSA releases all the potential of NVMe SSDs in any server with local NVMe devices. The main CPU is freed to perform billable tasks while all storage-related tasks are offloaded to the Kalray K220-LP Smart Storage Accelerator.

"Customers have a need to maximize their server investments by pursuing greater optimization and performance. This can be achieved by offloading storage data services to specialized processors for maximum ROI of the server infrastructure," saidJay Kramer, chairman of the awards program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize Kalray's Smart Storage Accelerators for their ability to efficiently store both data and metadata on storage class memory (SCM) while offloading storage data services and applications from the main CPU. This solution enables customers to realize the full potential of local NVMe SSDs deployed in any industry-standard server."

KALRAY DEMONSTRATES THAT QLC MEMORY ADOPTION BENEFITS DATA CENTERS

As a powerful use case, Kalray demonstrated how its solution allows a new generation of SSDs, called QLC SSDs, to be adopted into data centers without requiring any changes to the data center operating system, file system, or applications. Kalray DPUs have accelerators, fast coherent memory, and flexible programmability, which makes them ideal for storage management functions such as managing new QLC technology. Thanks to Kalray's solution, data centers can take full advantage of the price, capacity, and performance benefits of QLC flash devices. The result is a data center that realizes the benefits of QLC without performance and durability penalties and without the need to modify existing software.

"QLC SSDs present great economic advantages by delivering greater capacity and density. But compared to other SSD types, QLC technology has challenges to overcome, including lower endurance, higher latency, and reduced performance under heavy workloads," added Jay Kramer. "We are proud to recognize Kalray's Smart Storage Accelerators for their highly effective performance in enabling a simple deployment on industry-standard servers. This solution allows customers to achieve cost and capacity benefits of QLC devices transparently, with no hardware architectural changes and no software stack changes."

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF THE SOLUTION'S INNOVATION

"It is a great honor to win a Flash Memory Summit award for the second year in a row," said Éric Baissus, chief executive officer of Kalray."This award represents strong recognition of the value of our solutions. Customers who integrate our new K220-LP SSA into their servers can accelerate the transition from traditional storage architectures relying on SAS (Serial Attached SCSI) to high-performance, power-efficient NVMe-based solutions."

The K220-LP solution includes Kalray's AccessCore Storage (ACS) software SDK. Thanks to ACS SDK, the K220-LP SSA is fully programmable, enabling offload of custom storage or computational application processing, thus removing the usual bottlenecks of traditional architectures. The Kalray solution enables data centers to leapfrog outdated technologies that are unable to sustain the storage requirements of demanding workloads and embrace the benefits of modern, scalable, and flexible data solutions with minimal effort.

This is the second consecutive award Kalray has received from Flash Memory Summit, maintaining momentum in innovation following last year's award for most innovative technology with Flashbox.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris FR0010722819 ALKAL) is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge. Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures.

Kalray's offerings include unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards, as well as leading-edge software-defined storage and data management solutions. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers and to design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, media entertainment, life science, scientific research, edge computing, automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. Visit us at www.kalrayinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809063602/en/

Contacts:

INVESTORS

Eric BAISSUS

contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com

Tel. 04 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

kalray@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 72

PRESS

Diana EADINGTON

communication@kalrayinc.com

Tel. +44 7939 877 880

ACTUS finance communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

Tel. 04 72 18 04 92