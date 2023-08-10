Spigen Released a New 'Made for MagSafe' Wireless Charger

'Made for MagSafe'-certified Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger can charge an iPhone conveniently using a kickstand with 15W of output.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / World-renowned mobile accessory brand Spigen released a 'Made for MagSafe'-certified wireless charger: Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger.





Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger can charge the iPhone with 15W of output which, is the same speed as the official Apple MagSafe Charger. It is compatible with other Apple devices that support MagSafe charging. Also the built-in kickstand not only provides a convenient way to enjoy video content while charging, but it is also stronger than other competitive products.

"Spigen always focuses on making customer-oriented products," says Joe Bae, the director of Spigen's Power Accessory Department. "Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger is a convenient and suitable charger for the Apple devices with MagSafe."

Product Features:

- 'Made for MagSafe' certified.

- 15W wireless charging for iPhone.

- Strong kickstand for convenient charging.

- Compatible with Apple MagSafe.

- 6.6-ft-long braided cable to use conveniently.

Experience the Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger, available on Amazon.

Buy the Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger on Amazon.

About Spigen:

With over 15 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit their website.

