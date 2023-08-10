Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge Superb Lake Lithium Project Drills 7.1 Metres of Visible Spodumene

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce the following update on its initial drill program focused along strike of Dyke #1 (discovery outcrop). at the Superb Lake Property, situated in northwestern Ontario. Rock Edge has an option to earn a 70% interest in the Superb Lake lithium project from Medaro Mining Corp.

The Ombabika Group Inc. (100% First Nations owned) has been contracted to drill 4 holes along strike of Dyke #1. The company plans to test the orientation and thickness of the dyke. Due to slight alteration and deformation of the dyke, seen in the 2022 exploration program, it is difficult to estimate the true strike and dip on the surface. The 4 holes will provide the company with enough detail to develop a 3D orientation of the dyke and any parallel zones. This will be used to develop a full-scale drill program and provide compliant intersections of lithium mineralization, capturing both contacts, which was not achieved in 2022. Due to permitting constraints, the contractor is using a lightweight ATV portable JKS-15 drill to produce IAW-size core 26mm. The drill size and core size have allowed the company to conduct exploration and the first-ever drill holes targeting lithium on the project, which has seen diamond drilling for gold, copper, and zinc since 1959.

SPB-23-01 (Az165/ Dip -45) intersected 7.1 meters of spodumene-albite pegmatite. Visual spodumene estimate is 12% for the entire interval, including 2.1 meters of 20% coarse-grained spodumene. This hole is located 60m inland from the initial discovery point on Superb Lake.

SPB-23-02 (Az165/ Dip -70) failed to intersect pegmatite. This hole was pulled back to intersect the same cross-section at 20m deeper than hole 1. Most likely, the orientation of the dyke is more vertical than initially mapped.

SPB-23-03 (Dip 89) is currently drilling. This target is a sub-vertical hole to define hanging-wall contact and orientation of the dyke, as our second hole did not intersect the dyke. This hole will also give us insight into the alteration of spodumene at depth and a vertical profile of spodumene mineralization (aimed at 30-40m depth), as minor spodumene alteration was noted on surface in 2022.

SPB-23-04: planned another 60-meter-long strike. Based on a recent discovery at the end of July 2023, a new parallel zone 10m southeast (3-4 meters wide) was identified by the ground crew.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All intersections reported are based on drilled widths and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw at Pleson Geoscience core shack located in Nipigon, ON. The samples will be bagged and tagged using best practices and will be delivered to an independent Canadian certified laboratory for sample preparation and analysis for lithium and other elements of interest.

Qualified Person

Alexander Pleson, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt and the province of Quebec. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone #604-808-3156

Email: info@rockedgeresources.com

Forward Looking Statements

