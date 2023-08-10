Ambari Brands Inc.: Ambari Brands Announces Team for the Development of AI Beauty Application, Scarlett

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Ambari Brands Inc. ("Ambari" or the "Company") (CSE:AMB)(OTCQB:AMBBF)(FRA:A3DP2A), a beauty and technology company developing artificial intelligence ("AI") and augmented reality ("AR")solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of an exceptional team of experts for the development of its AI and AR beauty application, Scarlett.

Scarlett aims to bring AI to the beauty industry by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to provide users with an immersive and personalized beauty experience. With a focus on machine learning, image processing, and augmented reality, Scarlett will enable users to experiment with various makeup looks and hairstyles virtually, providing them with an extraordinary level of customization and convenience.

Ambari has assembled a team of highly skilled professionals with a diverse range of expertise to ensure the successful development and deployment of Scarlett. The team is composed of the following:

Project Lead - Overseeing the project's development and implementing advanced machine learning and image processing algorithms

- Overseeing the project's development and implementing advanced machine learning and image processing algorithms Machine Learning Expert - Bringing specialized knowledge and experience in machine learning techniques to enhance the AI capabilities of Scarlett

- Bringing specialized knowledge and experience in machine learning techniques to enhance the AI capabilities of Scarlett Machine Learning Engineers - Focusing on the development and optimization of machine learning models to enable accurate and real-time beauty transformations and collaborating closely with the team to implement machine learning algorithms and refine the application's predictive capabilities

- Focusing on the development and optimization of machine learning models to enable accurate and real-time beauty transformations and collaborating closely with the team to implement machine learning algorithms and refine the application's predictive capabilities Backend Engineer - Building a robust backend infrastructure to support the AI and AR functionalities of Scarlett

- Building a robust backend infrastructure to support the AI and AR functionalities of Scarlett Android Developer - Developing the Android version of Scarlett, ensuring seamless integration with the platform's unique features and optimizing performance

- Developing the Android version of Scarlett, ensuring seamless integration with the platform's unique features and optimizing performance iOS Developer - Developing the iOS version of Scarlett, delivering a sleek and intuitive user experience for Apple device users

- Developing the iOS version of Scarlett, delivering a sleek and intuitive user experience for Apple device users UX Designer - Creating a user-centric design, focusing on intuitive navigation and visually appealing interfaces to enhance user engagement

"We are thrilled to introduce the exceptional team behind Scarlett's development," said Nisha Grewal, CEO of Ambari. "Each team member brings valuable expertise that will play a crucial role in creating our innovative AR and AI-enabled beauty application. With Scarlett, we aim to empower individuals to experiment, discover, and enhance their unique beauty."

Ambari is committed to bringing cutting-edge technology to the beauty industry and is confident that the talent and expertise within the team will enable the successful launch of Scarlett.

About Ambari Brands Inc.

Ambari Brands Inc. is a leading beauty and technology company focused on developing innovative artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions. With a mission to enhance user experiences through advanced technologies. Ambari's beauty products are currently carried in the world's largest retailers. To learn more about Ambari, visit www.ambaribeauty.com and www.ambari.ai.

