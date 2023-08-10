Honest Roofers in Myrtle Beach is Excited to Offer Atlas Sun Shingles to Cut Down on Attic Temperatures and Help Beat the Record Heat

Honest Roofers' Atlas Sun Shingles help ensure the longevity of roofs. Honest Roofers believes in educating homeowners so that they make the best decisions in protecting their homes.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Honest Roofers Myrtle Beach is pleased to announce its exceptional roofing services, dedicated to serving the Myrtle Beach community. Led by Jeremy Coleman, an experienced roofer and Air Force veteran, the company takes pride in its commitment to integrity, quality workmanship, and customer satisfaction. With a focus on "doing right by people" and ensuring a job is done right the first time, Honest Roofers has quickly emerged as a trusted name in the roofing industry.





Roofers in Myrtle Beach





At Honest Roofers, the team understands the importance of a reliable and durable roof for homeowners in the Myrtle Beach area. Jeremy Coleman's extensive expertise, coupled with a passion for delivering superior service, drives the company to go above and beyond to meet the roofing needs of its customers.

One of the new offerings from Honest Roofers' services is the utilization of the Atlas Pinnacle® Sun Shingle, which has been called the best shingle on the market. This shingle offers unparalleled protection against extreme weather conditions, ensuring the longevity of the roof. The shingle's smog-reducing technology enhances its appeal, providing not only durability but also an aesthetically pleasing appearance with streak-free results. This shingle converts smog to nitrates, which fertilizes the lawn when the rain hits the roof and falls onto the grass. Sun Shingles are certified by the Cool Roof Rating Council, because they reflect the sun's radiant heat away from the roof, decreasing cooling needs and increasing the overall energy efficiency of the home. Myrtle Beach residents can reduce their electric bills by cutting the attic temperature. Atlas' shingles have consistently rated at the top of the market for best overall characteristics for many years running. They have won awards for safety in manufacturing.

Need honest roof advice? Call Jeremy at 843-455-9044 for a free roof inspection or fill out this form for a consultation.

Jeremy Coleman emphasizes the core values of his business. "As an Air Force veteran, I believe in upholding the values of honesty, hard work and dedication to serving others. Our mission is to provide Myrtle Beach residents with roofing solutions they can trust. We are proud to offer the Atlas Pinnacle® line of shingles which embody our commitment to superior quality and unmatched durability. Our customers can have peace of mind knowing that their roofs are built to withstand the toughest of conditions."

Honest Roofers provides many roofing services such as full roof replacement, EPDM, and repairs of sloped and flat roofs. replacing commercial and residential roofs, from North Myrtle Beach to Georgetown.

Myrtle Beach-area homeowners considering roof replacement can learn about the process and avoid common mistakes: https://honestroofersmb.com/full-roof-replacement/.

Call 843-455-9044 or visit honestroofersmb.com.

