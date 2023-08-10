Escalade Sports & Evansville Garage Doors Give Back to Local Fire Department

Evansville Businesses Donate ONIX Pickleball Equipment to all 14 of the Evansville Fire Department Houses as Thank You

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Escalade Sports is proud to partner with Evansville Garage Doors in donating pickleball paddles, portable pickleball nets, and packs of pickleballs to all 14 houses of the heroic men and women of the Evansville Fire Department. This comes as a "thank you" for their efforts in extinguishing the massive fire over this past New Year's holiday weekend that took place in the warehouse that neighbors Escalade Sports and Evansville Garage Doors businesses in Evansville.

"We were sparked with the idea when I drove by a local fire station and saw the first responders playing pickleball outside during a break," says Brock Lance, VP of Sales/Business Development at Evansville Garage Doors. "We wanted to team up and give back as a thank you for all their hard work keeping the city safe."

During the neighboring warehouse fire, Escalade and Evansville Garage Doors employees quickly worked to give firefighters access to parts of their buildings, such as parking lots, right of ways, and hydrants, to battle and contain the fire, which in turn alleviated risks to their facilities. These two local businesses wanted to show their appreciation for the bravery and service to the community that was shown by giving ONIX Pickleball equipment manufactured by Escalade Sports to those individuals on the Evansville Fire Department.

"When we were approached with the idea, we couldn't wait to jump on the opportunity to donate our ONIX Pickleball paddles, balls, and nets to these brave men and women," says Emily Patton, Brand Manager at Escalade. "Pickleball is a great way to stay active and have fun. In addition to the equipment donation, Escalade is proud to host the firemen's annual pickleball tournament The Golden Paddle inside Escalade's building on our two indoor pickleball courts. We hope this small gesture shows how much we appreciate the incredible work they do every day."

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery, STIGA® table tennis, Accudart®, RAVE Sports®, Victory Tailgate®, Onix® Pickleball, Goalrilla, Lifeline® fitness products, Woodplay®, and Brunswick®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

ABOUT EVANSVILLE GARAGE DOORS

For more than 70 years, Evansville Garage Doors has been the area's leader in service and installation for residential and commercial garage doors. Our family-owned and operated company, by the Rothschilds, finds gratification in serving the tri-state and giving back by being actively involved in our community. With over 100 years of experience and knowledge spanning four generations of Rothschilds, the Evansville Garage Doors team treats every customer like they treat each other, as family. Evansville Garage Doors offers five of the highest quality brands for all your garage door and operator needs: C.H.I®, Clopay®, Haas®, Liftmaster® & Genie®. To learn more about Evansville Garage Doors and its products, click the following link: https://evansvillegaragedoors.com/.

Contact Information

Emily Patton

Brand Manager

epatton@escaladesports.com

8124674418

Related Files

Press Release EGD-ONIX EFD .docx

SOURCE: Escalade Sports

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773641/Escalade-Sports-Evansville-Garage-Doors-Give-Back-to-Local-Fire-Department