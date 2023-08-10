San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - In a significant move poised to disrupt the healthcare industry, innovative startup NiHowdy announces the launch of its novel website, NiHowdy.com. This revolutionary platform offers users a modern value proposition: substantial savings on their prescription medications complemented by Bitcoin rebates on each purchase.

NiHowdy combines consumer healthcare needs with a unique system. Here's how it works:

Users secure their prescription discount cards directly from the website or via a QR code scan at selected pharmacies.

These cards can be presented at the time of any prescription drug purchase for medication discounts.

Additionally, with each transaction, users receive up to 3% return in Bitcoin deposited into their Coinbase wallet.





Logo for NiHowdy: Save on Prescriptions, Earn Bitcoin

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9932/176685_26ee7c4d7454aa65_001full.jpg

The NiHowdy advantage does not end here. Users can search for their prescription drugs on the NiHowdy website, compare prices, and find the cheapest locations to purchase their medication. With an interactive map on the drug product page, users can easily set their pick-up location to a specific pharmacy. This pioneering approach ensures the twin benefits of convenience and cost-efficiency, empowering users to take control of their healthcare spending.

Additionally, employers can include NiHowdy as a part of their benefits for their employees at ZERO cost, improving the value they offer their employees. This helps businesses realize improved stickiness and overall employee satisfaction with their health benefits.

While the company anticipates further developing its service to include mail-order prescriptions in the future, as well as pet prescriptions, the current offerings present a compelling value proposition that will prove invaluable in today's high-cost healthcare market.

"These are exciting times for NiHowdy," enthused James Wong, Founder. "Drug rebates have long benefited the pharmaceutical industry as a whole but at the expense of consumers. NiHowdy gives Bitcoin rewards to each customer while saving them on prescription costs. It's never been done before and that's what makes it exciting."

To start earning Bitcoin rebates while saving on your prescription medications, visit NiHowdy.com and sign up to receive your personal prescription discount card. As NiHowdy gears up to redefine prescription drug costs and delivery, the innovative healthcare landscape has found a remarkable new player.

THIS IS NOT INSURANCE.

For detailed information, please contact support@NiHowdy.com.

About NiHowdy:

NiHowdy is a ground-breaking platform designed to help consumers save on their prescription medications while earning rebates in Bitcoin. Substantiating their belief in integrating healthcare with the ever-evolving digital world, NiHowdy aspires to revolutionize the way consumers handle their prescription needs.

