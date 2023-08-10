American Conservative Values ETF: Politically Conservative Investing - ACVF Thrives while 2nd Vote Liquidates ETFs

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Today, the American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) responds to 2nd Vote Funds announcement of the liquidation of their 2 ETFs (LYFE and EGIS).

"They launched shortly after the American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) and were also politically conservative investing pioneers," said ACVF's CEO and co-founder William Flaig, adding, "We strongly believe their closing is not a negative reflection on the merits of politically conservative investing, but due to the inherent risk of being a trailblazer."

"My opinion - It's likely the liberals are celebrating 2nd Votes demise, they want to discredit politically conservative investing," said ACVF's President and co-founder, Tom Carter, adding, "ACVF has proven its ability to balance advocacy with delivering large cap performance. Demonstrating that, a politically conservative ETF can effectively compete in a market dominated by well-established, left-leaning institutions. Raising over $50 million in assets in less than three years."

"We would like all of 2nd Vote's ETF shareholders to consider ACVF as an investment that aligns with their conservative values." said Flaig. Comparison Table below

ACVF's priority is shareholder returns and providing an investment alternative for politically conservative investors. Simply put, ACVF seeks to boycott as many companies perceived as hostile to conservative values as possible without sacrificing performance.

*Performance data vs. the S&P 500 as well as a list of excluded companies is provided on ACVF's Current Factsheet.

About ACVF

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is based on the conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholder returns, as well as support issues and causes which conflict with our conservative political ideals, beliefs and values.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting ACVETFS.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Overall stock market risks may affect the value of individual securities in which the Fund invests. The Fund is actively managed, and the adviser's investment decisions impact the Fund's performance. The Fund and adviser are new, and the ETF has only recently commenced operations. This Fund may not be suitable for all investors.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests will generally be those of companies with large market capitalizations. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, and will fluctuate in market value. Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the Fund attempts to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of the Fund to achieve its objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history.

The ACVF Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Ridgeline Research, LLC, the Fund's Investment Adviser.

The Fund is structured as an ETF and as a result, is subject to special risks. Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times.

