Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) ("Ciscom" or "the Company") an ICT roll-up corporation, is pleased to announce that Prospect Media Group ("PMG") is adding new clients in varying and diverse industries.

PMG has historically provided data-driven media services to the retail sector and has been partnering with major national, regional and local brands. PMG has now added clients in the telecommunication, consumer package goods (CPG) and Home Improvement manufacturing sectors. This expansion of client types and sectors is a testament to the breath of products and services being offered by PMG. Leveraging its extensive consumer data and analytic tools, PMG's reach and campaigns' ROI are benefiting clients every day through targeted direct mail, OOH (out-of-home), broadcast to digital tactics, including social media, SEM and programmatic.

"When Ciscom invested in PMG, we knew there was solid growth potential and we are pleased to be part of the market diversification. With $33,835,559 in revenue in our proforma 2022 financial statements, Ciscom is well positioned to establish its true market value," said Drew A. Reid, Ciscom's Executive Chair & CEO.

"The strength of our client relationships and our multi-faceted approach to customer targeting combined with our integrated media services has established PMG as a leading partner in strategic decision-making investments for marketers," said Dave Mathews, PMG's President & Managing Director.

Ciscom is investing in and managing qualified companies active in the Information, Communication and Technology ("ICT") sector - a broad area. The first 2 acquisitions are in the AdTech/MarTech sector dealing with big data, analytics, media services and technology.

About Ciscom

Ciscom Corp. is a Canadian holding (roll-up) company which is acquiring and managing companies in the ICT sector. Potential acquisition targets are entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition or that do not have a defined succession plan. Target companies are generally substantial SMEs and have a proven track record/history of profitability.

With this approach Ciscom enables owners/founders to crystallize the equity, while remaining active in the business. Consequently, acquisitions are immediately accretive to shareholders' value. For more information, please visit www.ciscomcorp.com.

