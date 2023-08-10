CNH Industrial: New Holland Awards FMG Young Farmer of the Year in New Zealand

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / The CNH Industrial brand, New Holland, is a proud sponsor of the Young Farmers contest. Recently, they congratulated the remarkable achievement of Emma Poole for winning the 55th FMG Young Farmer of the Year and emerging as the first-ever female champion in the history of the competition.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year, a prestigious event in New Zealand agriculture, showcases the talent and skills of young farmers across the country. During this year's regional finals, candidates competed in three days of challenges. The tasks included farm machinery repairs, farm skills demonstrations, and a high-paced race-style challenge featuring multiple tasks that tested both skill and speed.

As a contest sponsor, New Holland provided machinery for all seven regional competitions and the Grand Final. The equipment line up included the Boomer 25C, T5.105 Utility, T6070, T7.230 tractors, 1290 HD and Pro-belt Balers, and CNH XCN1050. New Holland also hosted modules for AgriKids, FMG Junior, FMG Young Farmer, and AgriSport, providing a platform for young farmers to showcase their abilities and passion for the industry.

In addition, New Holland staff members served as judges during the practical day module held on July 7th. More than 600 spectators gathered at Winchester Showgrounds in Timaru to witness the action unfold as contestants demonstrated their skills. Each challenge accumulated points, and the competition remained fiercely contested until the final buzzer quiz on Saturday evening.

Emma's victory not only earned her the esteemed title of FMG Young Farmer of the Year but also awarded her the iconic trophy and the famous Cloak of Knowledge. Furthermore, Emma will have the opportunity to select her prize, either a New Holland Boomer 25 compact tractor and loader package, or an international sustainability trip.

The support from New Holland and other contest sponsors made it possible for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year to present a prize pool worth $90,000 to Emma.

"On behalf of New Holland and the team, we extend our warmest congratulations to Emma Poole for her outstanding achievement and wish her every success in her farming career. We remain committed to supporting the next generation of farmers and will continue to sponsor and contribute to events that celebrate incredible talent within the agricultural industry," said Murray Grant, Commercial Business Manager (New Zealand) at CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial's Commercial Business Manager (New Zealand), Murray Grant, said that New Holland is thrilled to be able to support New Zealand's agricultural industry through initiatives like the FMG Young Farmers and the Young Farmer of the Year competition, so that talented individuals like Emma receive the recognition and support they deserve.

