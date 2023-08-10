Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Sets Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces it has set 2,600,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the company at an exercise price of 7 cents for a period of three years in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. In addition to the Utah Lithium Property, the Company holds an option to acquire the Elektra claystone project concessions located in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also owns 100-per-cent of the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773714/Rockland-Resources-Sets-Options

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
