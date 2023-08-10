Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Sets Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces it has set 2,600,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the company at an exercise price of 7 cents for a period of three years in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. In addition to the Utah Lithium Property, the Company holds an option to acquire the Elektra claystone project concessions located in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also owns 100-per-cent of the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

