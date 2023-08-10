Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announces the appointment of Michael Martin as Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2023. Michael succeeds Angela Schultz who notified the Company earlier in the year of her intention to retire and pursue personal interests.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael to Titan Logix. He is a well-rounded professional with extensive experience in finance and accounting, and I am confident that his expertise will be an asset to the team," said Nick Forbes, CEO at Titan.

Michael Martin has over 15 years' experience in senior financial roles, including both private and publicly traded companies across the technology, manufacturing and financial services sectors. Michael joins Titan Logix from Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. where he served as the company's CFO, responsible for external public company financial reporting, treasury management and financial oversight.

"Angela has been an important part of the leadership at Titan for almost two decades. On behalf of the Company and our Board, we thank Angela for her contribution, and wish her well in her future endeavours," added Mr. Forbes.

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

