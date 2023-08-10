Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") announces that we will be participating in the 2023 EnerCom Denver Energy Investment Conference from Tuesday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Denver, Colorado at the Westin Denver Downtown Hotel.
Peter Scott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 10:30 a.m. MDT (12:30 am EDT) on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, followed by a 50-minute breakout session. Mr. Scott will also be hosting one-on-one meetings at the conference.
The presentation will be webcast live and available after the event on our website and the conference webcast page.
