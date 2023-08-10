Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Third Quarter Results

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Third quarter highlights:
- Revenue up 11% to $167 million
- Gross margin above 30% for the fifth consecutive quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA1 at $15 million, down 10% compared to Q3 last year
- Operating free cash flow of $11 million
- Cash on hand of $41 million and net liquidity of $221 million
- New contract signings of $131 million
- Completed the acquisition of Hawaii Pacific Teleport on August 1, 2023
- Closed $250 million debt agreement on July 24, 2023
- Implemented restructuring plan for annualized savings of $8 million
- Updated FY23 guidance
Financial Highlights
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
(in millions of $, except per share & margins)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|%
|2023
|2022
|%
Revenue
|166.6
|150.0
|11%
|482.6
|421.6
|14%
Adjusted EBITDA1
|14.5
|16.1
|(10%)
|45.6
|46.9
|(3%)
Adjusted EBITDA %1
|8.7%
|10.8%
|(210bps)
|9.4%
|11.1%
|(170bps)
Net Profit
|4.7
|6.8
|(32%)
|13.8
|12.4
|11%
EPS Diluted
|$ 0.40
|$ 0.60
|(33%)
|$ 1.17
|$ 1.09
|7%
Adjusted Net Profit1
|8.4
|10.8
|(22%)
|27.8
|33.7
|(18%)
Adjusted EPS Diluted1
|$ 0.71
|$ 0.95
|(25%)
|$ 2.37
|$ 2.97
|(20%)
Operating Free Cash Flow1
|11.3
|10.2
|11%
|34.1
|33.1
|3%
1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.
"Our third quarter results were mixed. While we generated 11% revenue growth, and continued to drive gross margin performance above 30%, our Adjusted EBITDA and related margin decreased due to various investments we made at the end of our last fiscal year," said Kevin Ford, Calian Chief Executive Officer. "We believe it is prudent at this time to proactively rebalance our investment levels in certain areas of our business in order to drive a more optimal level of growth and profitability."
"Subsequent to quarter end, we underwent a complete review of our delivery capacity and overhead costs and already started to initiate cuts in targeted areas. This restructuring plan is expected to generate annual savings of approximately $8 million once implemented. Despite these adjustments, the fundamentals of our four business segments are strong and we are confident that we can maintain our recent pace of organic growth and return to double-digit EBITDA margins in the near term. However, we have updated our FY23 guidance to reflect the weaker EBITDA performance in our third quarter," stated Mr. Ford.
"Shortly after the quarter, we continued to make progress on our M&A agenda. We completed the acquisition of Hawaii Pacific Teleport, which will provide us with a high margin business with recurring revenue streams," said Patrick Houston, Calian Chief Financial Officer. "We also closed a $250 million debt agreement with a lending syndicate which will give us access to additional liquidity to fuel our growth strategy."
Third Quarter Results
Revenues increased 11%, from $150 million to $167 million, driven by growth in Health, Learning and Advanced Technologies. This growth was partially offset by a revenue decrease in the ITCS segment.
- Health: Revenues increased 23% to $49 million driven by existing customers increasing their requirements for healthcare services, as well as new programs being launched across Canada.
- Learning: Revenues grew 20% to $27 million driven by its recent investments into technology and geographical diversification. These investments are proving to be very valuable for both existing and new customers across Canada and European markets.
- Advanced Technologies: Revenues increased 14% to $45 million driven by stronger telecom product sales with existing customers and increased demand for GNSS products.
- ITCS: Revenues decreased 6% to $46 million mainly due to lower shipments in its product resale business based in the US.
Gross margin remained stable over 30% but Adjusted EBITDA and related margin decreased to $14.5 million and 8.7%, respectively, due to operating expense investments.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Calian generated $11 million in operating free cash flows in the third quarter. The Company used its cash primarily to pay dividends, invest in capex and fund a temporary working capital need. The Company ended the quarter with net cash of $41 million, and with the new expanded credit facility put in place in July, now has total liquidity of $221 million.
Implemented a Restructuring Plan
On August 10, 2023, Calian implemented a restructuring plan to rebalance its investment levels in certain areas of its business in order to drive a more optimal level of growth and profitability. It is expected to generate annualized cost savings of approximately $8 million. Total one-time costs for implementing this restructuring are approximately $2 million. Benefits from this plan should start to materialize in Q4-23 with a full impact expected in Q1-24. See Q3-23 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for further details.
Completed the Acquisition of Hawaii Pacific Teleport
On August 1, 2023, Calian completed the acquisition of US-based Hawaii Pacific Teleport (HPT) for up to CAD$62M (US$46M). The acquisition marks Calian's further move into the US following its acquisition of Computex in March 2022. It will also expand the Calian Advanced Technologies portfolio further into global markets. See press release for further details.
Debt Agreement
On July 24, 2023, Calian closed a $180 million debt facility with a lending syndicate. This new three-year term revolving credit facility includes an uncommitted accordion of $70 million for total availability of up to $250 million and replaces the existing debt facility. See press release for further details.
Quarterly Dividend
Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable September 7, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.
Updated Guidance
"We are updating our FY23 guidance in light of our third quarter results. Although we have a strong order book for our fourth quarter, the range reflects the timing of deliveries of products in our Advanced Technologies and ITCS segments," said Mr. Ford. "The cost reduction measures we have taken will restore EBITDA levels in-line with recent performance levels as we enter FY24. This along with our organic growth momentum, the recent acquisition of Hawaii Pacific Teleport, and our M&A pipeline gives us confidence that we are still on pace to post strong results in the short term and achieve our longer-term target of reaching $1 billion in revenue in FY26," said Mr. Ford.
|Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian $)
|Low
|High
Revenue
|630,000
|680,000
Adjusted EBITDA
|60,000
|65,000
Adjusted Net Profit
|36,000
|40,000
Note: This guidance includes Hawaii Pacific Teleport effective on August 1st, and benefits from the restructuring plan, but excludes the one-time restructuring cost of approximately $2 million to be recorded in Q4.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|40,988
|$
|42,646
Accounts receivable
|161,090
|171,453
Work in process
|22,746
|39,865
Inventory
|23,857
|18,643
Prepaid expenses
|15,949
|23,780
Derivative assets
|39
|123
Total current assets
|264,669
|296,510
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
|1,369
|2,186
Equipment
|17,259
|16,623
Application software
|9,676
|10,395
Right of use assets
|15,519
|16,678
Investments
|3,359
|670
Acquired intangible assets
|46,129
|57,087
Prepaid expenses
|8,031
|-
Deferred tax asset
|735
|1,054
Goodwill
|145,198
|145,959
Total non-current assets
|247,275
|250,652
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|511,944
|$
|547,162
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Debt facility
|$
|-
|$
|7,500
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|98,113
|126,096
Contingent earn-out
|21,968
|25,676
Provisions
|1,222
|1,249
Unearned contract revenue
|29,653
|46,210
Derivative liabilities
|158
|812
Lease obligations
|4,313
|4,115
Total current liabilities
|155,427
|211,658
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
|13,591
|14,920
Contingent earn-out
|-
|2,874
Unearned contract revenue
|12,567
|-
Deferred tax liabilities
|11,708
|12,524
Total non-current liabilities
|37,866
|30,318
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|193,293
|241,976
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
|220,400
|213,277
Contributed surplus
|3,462
|3,479
Retained earnings
|96,136
|92,198
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,347)
|(3,768)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|318,651
|305,186
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|511,944
|$
|547,162
Number of common shares issued and outstanding
|11,740,099
|11,607,391
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Revenue
Advanced Technologies
|$
|44,777
|$
|39,152
|$
|125,842
|$
|119,881
Health
|49,152
|39,841
|133,288
|127,671
Learning
|26,741
|22,259
|81,964
|69,869
ITCS
|45,880
|48,766
|141,541
|104,201
Total Revenue
|166,550
|150,018
|482,635
|421,622
Cost of revenues
|115,443
|104,515
|334,219
|302,546
Gross profit
|51,107
|45,503
|148,416
|119,076
Selling and marketing
|11,891
|9,554
|34,865
|19,450
General and administration
|21,437
|17,994
|59,329
|48,404
Research and development
|3,273
|1,819
|8,616
|4,357
Profit before under noted items
|14,506
|16,136
|45,606
|46,865
Depreciation of equipment, application software and capitalized research and development
|2,361
|2,237
|6,910
|4,666
Depreciation of right of use assets
|1,127
|978
|3,149
|2,679
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,603
|3,351
|10,414
|17,071
Deemed compensation
|-
|-
|147
|1,000
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|138
|651
|3,442
|3,266
Profit before interest and income tax expense
|7,277
|8,919
|21,544
|18,183
Lease obligations interest expense
|139
|94
|372
|308
Interest expense (income)
|(254)
|142
|(269)
|288
Profit before income tax expense
|7,392
|8,683
|21,441
|17,587
Income tax expense - current
|2,930
|2,172
|9,143
|8,657
Income tax recovery - deferred
|(211)
|(325)
|(1,468)
|(3,479)
Total income tax expense
|2,719
|1,847
|7,675
|5,178
NET PROFIT
|$
|4,673
|$
|6,836
|$
|13,766
|$
|12,409
Net profit per share:
Basic
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.10
Diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.09
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
|$
|4,673
|$
|6,836
|$
|13,766
|$
|12,409
Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense (income)
|(254)
|142
|(269)
|288
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|138
|651
|3,442
|3,266
Lease obligations interest expense
|139
|94
|372
|308
Income tax expense
|2,719
|1,847
|7,675
|5,178
Employee share purchase plan expense
|166
|131
|467
|393
Share based compensation expense
|673
|484
|1,655
|1,356
Depreciation and amortization
|7,091
|6,565
|20,473
|24,416
Deemed compensation
|-
|-
|147
|1,000
|15,345
|16,750
|47,728
|48,614
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
|3,105
|29,715
|10,364
|12,933
Work in process
|9,536
|(1,812)
|17,119
|1,659
Prepaid expenses and other
|2,234
|(3,744)
|3,019
|(9,694)
Inventory
|(190)
|(3,044)
|(5,213)
|(5,021)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(19,883)
|(9,202)
|(27,422)
|(5,820)
Unearned contract revenue
|(6,891)
|(3,961)
|(3,990)
|10,930
|3,256
|24,702
|41,605
|53,601
Interest paid
|114
|(237)
|(104)
|(597)
Income tax paid
|(825)
|(4,690)
|(7,430)
|(9,851)
|2,545
|19,775
|34,071
|43,153
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
|366
|336
|2,141
|2,134
Dividends
|(3,286)
|(3,179)
|(9,828)
|(9,516)
Draw (repayment) on debt facility
|-
|(17,896)
|(7,500)
|7,500
Payment of lease obligations
|(1,199)
|(966)
|(3,121)
|(2,726)
|(4,119)
|(21,705)
|(18,308)
|(2,608)
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments
|-
|-
|(2,689)
|-
Business acquisitions
|-
|(4,416)
|(8,660)
|(62,638)
Capitalized research and development
|-
|(25)
|(86)
|(175)
Equipment, building and application software
|(3,341)
|(1,585)
|(5,986)
|(4,908)
|(3,341)
|(6,026)
|(17,421)
|(67,721)
NET CASH OUTFLOW
|$
|(4,915)
|$
|(7,956)
|$
|(1,658)
|$
|(27,176)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|45,903
|59,391
|42,646
|78,611
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|40,988
|$
|51,435
|$
|40,988
|$
|51,435
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Net profit
|$
|4,673
|$
|6,836
|$
|13,766
|$
|12,409
Depreciation of equipment and application software
|2,361
|2,237
|6,910
|4,666
Depreciation of right of use asset
|1,127
|978
|3,149
|2,679
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,603
|3,351
|10,414
|17,071
Lease interest expense
|139
|94
|372
|308
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|138
|651
|3,442
|3,266
Interest expense (income)
|(254)
|142
|(269)
|288
Deemed Compensation
|-
|-
|147
|1,000
Income tax
|2,719
|1,847
|7,675
|5,178
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|14,506
|$
|16,136
|$
|45,606
|$
|46,865
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Net profit
|$
|4,673
|$
|6,836
|$
|13,766
|$
|12,409
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|138
|651
|3,442
|3,266
Deemed Compensation
|-
|-
|147
|1,000
Amortization of intangibles
|3,603
|3,351
|10,414
|17,071
Adjusted net profit
|$
|8,414
|$
|10,838
|$
|27,769
|$
|33,746
Weighted average number of common shares basic
|11,732,711
|11,350,214
|11,689,528
|11,325,096
Adjusted EPS Basic
|0.72
|0.95
|2.38
|2.98
Adjusted EPS Diluted
|0.71
|0.95
|2.37
|2.97
Operating Free Cash Flow
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Cash flows generated from operating activities
|$
|2,545
|$
|19,775
|$
|34,071
|$
|. 43,153
Capitalized research and development
|-
|(25)
|(86)
|(175)
Equipment and application software
|(3,341)
|(1,585)
|(5,986)
|(4,908)
Free cash flow
|$
|(796)
|$
|18,165
|$
|27,999
|$
|38,070
Free cash flow
|$
|(796)
|$
|18,165
|$
|27,999
|$
|38,070
Adjustments:
Change in non-cash working capital
|12,089
|(7,952)
|6,123
|(4,987)
Operating free cash flow
|$
|11,293
|$
|10,213
|$
|34,122
|$
|33,083
Operating free cash flow per share
|0.96
|0.90
|2.92
|2.92
The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the Company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.
