Freitag, 11.08.2023
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
WKN: A0F5KB | ISIN: CA2052491057 | Ticker-Symbol: 5TJ
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2023 | 23:50
Computer Modelling Group Ltd.: Computer Modelling Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / TheBoard of Directorsof Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") (TSX:CMG) announces a dividend of $0.05 per Common Shareon CMG's Common Shares. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2023.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a globalsoftware and consulting company that combinesscience and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 531-1300
pramod.jain@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic
Vice President, Finance & CFO
(403) 531-1300
sandra.balic@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca

SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773725/Computer-Modelling-Group-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
