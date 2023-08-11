Computer Modelling Group Ltd.: Computer Modelling Group Announces First Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Quarterly Performance
|Fiscal 2022
|Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
($ thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
Annuity/maintenance license revenue
|13,239
|13,575
|14,306
|13,529
|14,825
|15,533
|15,803
|15,607
Perpetual license revenue
|846
|1,497
|2,351
|386
|780
|518
|1,556
|1,849
Software license revenue
|14,085
|15,072
|16,657
|13,915
|15,605
|16,051
|17,359
|17,456
Professional services revenue
|1,864
|1,973
|2,137
|2,192
|2,477
|3,341
|2,906
|3,292
Total revenue
|15,949
|17,045
|18,794
|16,107
|18,082
|19,392
|20,265
|20,748
Operating profit
|5,440
|7,755
|7,312
|4,961
|5,555
|8,435
|6,909
|9,764
Operating profit (%)
|34
|45
|39
|31
|31
|43
|34
|47
Profit before income and other taxes
|5,321
|7,310
|6,563
|5,182
|5,989
|8,350
|7,127
|9,148
Income and other taxes
|1,175
|1,736
|1,611
|1,369
|1,579
|2,002
|1,901
|2,244
Net income for the period
|4,146
|5,574
|4,952
|3,813
|4,410
|6,348
|5,226
|6,904
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|6,948
|8,672
|8,795
|6,775
|8,509
|10,595
|8,515
|9,948
Cash dividends declared and paid
|4,016
|4,017
|4,016
|4,017
|4,025
|4,025
|4,032
|4,039
Funds flow from operations
|4,904
|7,022
|7,105
|4,558
|4,974
|8,169
|7,656
|7,920
Free cash flow (1)
|4,494
|6,227
|6,584
|4,255
|4,505
|7,545
|5,396
|7,463
Per share amounts - ($/share)
Earnings per share (EPS) - basic
|0.05
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|0.07
|0.09
Earnings per share (EPS) - diluted
|0.05
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|0.06
|0.08
Cash dividends declared and paid
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
Funds flow from operations per share - basic
|0.06
|0.09
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|0.10
|0.09
|0.10
Free cash flow per share - basic (1)
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
- This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.
Commentary on Quarterly Performance
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 and compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year:
- Annuity/maintenance license revenue increased by 15%;
- Total revenue increased by 29%;
- Total operating expenses decreased by 3%. Adjusted for restructuring charges in the comparative quarter, operating expenses increased by 17%; primarily due to an increase in variable direct employee costs, higher professional services, travel-related, office-related and marketing corporate costs;
- Operating profit margin was 47%, up from 31% in the comparative quarter. Adjusted for restructuring charges in the comparative quarter, operating profit margin was 47%, compared to 41%;
- Basic EPS of $0.09 was higher than the comparative quarter's EPS of $0.05;
- Achieved free cash flow per share of $0.09;
- Declared and paid a dividend of $0.05 per share.
Revenue
Three months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
|2023
|2022
|$ change
|% change
Software license revenue
|17,456
|13,915
|3,541
|25
|%
Professional services revenue
|3,292
|2,192
|1,100
|50
|%
Total revenue
|20,748
|16,107
|4,641
|29
|%
Software license revenue as a % of total revenue
|84
|%
|86
|%
Professional services revenue as a % of total revenue
|16
|%
|14
|%
CMG's revenue is comprised of software license sales, which provides the majority of the Company's revenue, and fees for professional services.
Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased by 29%, due to increases in both software license revenue and professional services revenue.
Software License Revenue
Three months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
|2023
|2022
|$ change
|% change
Annuity/maintenance license revenue
|15,607
|13,529
|2,078
|15
|%
Perpetual license revenue
|1,849
|386
|1,463
|379
|%
Total software license revenue
|17,456
|13,915
|3,541
|25
|%
Annuity/maintenance as a % of total software license revenue
|89
|%
|97
|%
Perpetual as a % of total software license revenue
|11
|%
|3
|%
Total software license revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 25%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to increases in both annuity/maintenance license revenue and perpetual license revenue.
Software Revenue by Geographic Region
Three months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
|2023
|2022
|$ change
|% change
Annuity/maintenance license revenue
Canada
|3,241
|2,950
|290
|10
|%
United States
|4,254
|3,350
|904
|27
|%
South America
|1,822
|1,699
|123
|7
|%
Eastern Hemisphere (1)
|6,290
|5,530
|760
|14
|%
|15,607
|13,529
|2,078
|15
|%
Perpetual license revenue
Canada
|115
|-
|115
|100
|%
United States
|233
|-
|233
|100
|%
South America
|-
|-
|-
|-
Eastern Hemisphere
|1,501
|386
|1,115
|289
|%
|1,849
|386
|1,463
|379
|%
Total software license revenue
Canada
|3,356
|2,950
|405
|14
|%
United States
|4,487
|3,350
|1,137
|34
|%
South America
|1,822
|1,699
|123
|7
|%
Eastern Hemisphere
|7,791
|5,916
|1,875
|32
|%
|17,456
|13,915
|3,541
|25
|%
- Includes Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.
During the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, total software license revenue increased in all regions.
The Canadian region (representing 19% of year-to-date total software license revenue) experienced a 10% increase in annuity/maintenance license revenue, due to increased license fee and licensing by existing customers. Perpetual license revenue increased by 100% during the quarter due to a license purchase.
The United States (representing 26% of year-to-date total software license revenue) experienced a 27% increase in annuity/maintenance license revenue, due to new customers and increased licensing and pricing by existing customers. Perpetual license revenue increased by 100% during the quarter due to a new customer license purchase.
South America (representing 10% of year-to-date total software license revenue) experienced a 7% increase in annuity/maintenance license revenue, due to increased licensing by existing customers. There were no perpetual sales in South America during the current quarter.
The Eastern Hemisphere (representing 45% of year-to-date total software license revenue) experienced a 14% increase in annuity/maintenance license revenue, due to increased license fees and licensing by existing customers. Several perpetual sales were realized during the quarter, which resulted in a 289% increase over the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Deferred Revenue
($ thousands)
|Fiscal 2024
|Fiscal 2023
|Fiscal 2022
|$ change
|% change
Deferred revenue at:
Q1 (June 30)
|26,616
|24,409
|2,207
|9
|%
Q2 (September 30)
|24,164
|21,242
|2,922
|12
|%
Q3 (December 31)
|26,717
|23,056
|3,661
|14
|%
Q4 (March 31)
|34,797
|30,454
|4,343
|12
|%
CMG's deferred revenue consists primarily of amounts for prepaid licenses. Our annuity/maintenance revenue is deferred and recognized ratably over the license period, which is generally one year or less. Amounts are deferred for licenses that have been provided and revenue recognition reflects the passage of time.
The above table illustrates the normal trend in the deferred revenue balance from the beginning of the calendar year (which corresponds with Q4 of our fiscal year), when most renewals occur, to the end of the calendar year (which corresponds with Q3 of our fiscal year). Our fourth quarter corresponds with the beginning of the fiscal year for most oil and gas companies, representing a time when they enter a new budget year and sign/renew their contracts.
The deferred revenue balance at the end of Q1 of fiscal 2024 was 9% higher than Q1 of fiscal 2023 which was negatively impacted by timing differences on the balance.
Cost of Revenue
Three months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
|2023
|2022
|$ change
|% change
Cost of revenue
|1,905
|1,764
|141
|8
|%
Cost of revenues increased by 8% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year related to headcount driven direct employee costs.
Operating Expenses
Three months ended June 30,
($ thousands)
|2023
|2022
|$ change
|% change
Sales and marketing
|2,355
|1,903
|452
|24
|%
Research and development
|4,052
|4,129
|(77
|)
|(2
|%)
General and administrative
|2,672
|3,350
|(678
|)
|(20
|%)
Total operating expenses
|9,079
|9,382
|(303
|)
|(3
|%)
Direct employee costs (1)
|6,157
|7,489
|(1,332
|)
|(18
|%)
Other corporate costs (1)
|2,922
|1,893
|1,029
|54
|%
|9,079
|9,382
|(303
|)
|(3
|%)
- This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.
Adjusted total operating expenses, adjusted direct employee costs and adjusted other corporate costs are non-IFRS financial measures. They do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and, accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Restructuring charges are excluded from total operating expenses. Management believes that analyzing the Company's expenses exclusive of these items illustrates underlying trends in our costs and provides better comparability between periods.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of total operating expenses to adjusted total operating expenses, direct employee costs to adjusted direct employee costs and other corporate costs to adjusted other corporate costs:
Three months ended June 30
($ thousands)
|2023
|2022
Total operating expenses
|9,079
|9,382
Restructuring charge
|-
|(1,602
|)
Adjusted total operating expenses
|9,079
|7,780
Direct employee costs
|6,157
|7,489
Restructuring charge
|-
|(1,478
|)
Adjusted direct employee costs
|6,157
|6,011
Other corporate costs
|2,922
|1,893
Restructuring charge
|-
|(124
|)
Adjusted other corporate costs
|2,922
|1,769
As a technology company, CMG's largest investment is its people, and approximately 85% of total operating expenses relate to direct employee costs. At June 30, 2023, CMG's full-time equivalent staff complement was 184 employees and consultants (June 30, 2022 - 173 employees). For the three months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted direct employee costs increased by 2%, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year primarily due to an increase in headcount.
Adjusted other corporate costs increased by 65% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to higher general professional services and legal costs, travel-related, office-related and marketing corporate costs. As the Company resumes post-pandemic operations, travel, marketing and office-related activities have increased as compared to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Additional IFRS Measure
Funds flow from operations is an additional IFRS measure that the Company presents in its consolidated statements of cash flows. Funds flow from operations is calculated as cash flows provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Certain financial measures in this MD&A - namely, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted total operating expenses, direct employee costs, adjusted direct employee costs, other corporate costs, adjusted other corporate costs, adjusted operating profit, and adjusted net income - do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and, accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Management believes that these indicators nevertheless provide useful measures in evaluating the Company's performance.
Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 2 in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2023, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website under the Investors section at www.cmgl.ca /investors.
Reconciliations of the non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure are presented below:
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations
|Fiscal 2022
|Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
($ thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
Funds flow from operations
|4,904
|7,022
|7,105
|4,558
|4,974
|8,169
|7,656
|7,920
Capital expenditures
|(133
|)
|(481
|)
|(62
|)
|-
|(130
|)
|(211
|)
|(1,707
|)
|(45
|)
Repayment of lease liabilities
|(277
|)
|(314
|)
|(459
|)
|(303
|)
|(339
|)
|(413
|)
|(553
|)
|(412
|)
Free cash flow
|4,494
|6,227
|6,584
|4,255
|4,505
|7,545
|5,396
|7,463
Weighted average shares - basic
(thousands)
|80,307
|80,335
|80,335
|80,335
|80,412
|80,511
|80,603
|80,685
Free cash flow per share - basic
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information included in this MD&A is forward-looking. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not statements of historical fact and which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as investment objectives and strategy, the development plans and status of the Company's software development projects, the Company's intentions, results of operations, levels of activity, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), business prospects and opportunities, research and development timetable, and future growth and performance. When used in this MD&A, statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes", "expects", "expected", "plans", "may", "will", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "would", "could", "should", "endeavours", "seeks", "predicts" or "intends" or similar statements, including "potential", "opportunity", "target" or other variations thereof that are not statements of historical fact should be construed as forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Corporate Profile
CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with
deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry
around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota,
Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
|64,242
|66,850
Trade and other receivables
|20,028
|23,910
Prepaid expenses
|1,061
|1,060
Prepaid income taxes
|254
|444
|85,585
|92,264
Property and equipment
|10,102
|10,366
Right-of-use assets
|30,138
|30,733
Intangible assets
|1,264
|1,321
Deferred tax asset
|2,492
|2,444
Total assets
|129,581
|137,128
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|7,157 7,158
|9,883
Income taxes payable
|204 -
|33
Deferred revenue
|26,616
|34,797
Lease liabilities
|1,853
|1,829
|35,830
|46,542
Long-term stock-based compensation liability
|1,848
|1,985
Long-term lease liabilities
|35,715
|36,151
Total liabilities
|73,393
|84,678
|-
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
|82,650
|81,820
Contributed surplus
|15,514
|15,471
Deficit
|(41,976
|)
|(44,841
|)
Total shareholders' equity
|56,188
|52,450
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|129,581
|137,128
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
Three months ended June 30,
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts)
|2023
|2022
Revenue
|20,748
|16,107
Cost of revenue
|1,905
|1,764
Gross profit
|18,843
|14,343
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
|2,355
|1,903
Research and development
|4,052
|4,129
General and administrative
|2,672
|3,350
|9,079
|9,382
Operating profit
|9,764
|4,961
Finance income
|760
|711
Finance costs
|(1,376
|)
|(490
|)
Profit before income and other taxes
|9,148
|5,182
Income and other taxes
|2,244
|1,369
Net and total comprehensive income
|6,904
|3,813
Earnings per share - basic
|0.09
|0.05
Earnings per share - diluted
|0.08
|0.05
Dividend per share
|0.05
|0.05
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended June 30,
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $)
|2023
|2022
Operating activities
Net income
|6,904
|3,813
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, right-of-use assets
|904
|931
Amortization of intangible assets
|57
|-
Deferred income tax recovery
|(49
|)
|(154
|)
Stock-based compensation
|104
|(32
|)
Funds flow from operations
|7,920
|4,558
Movement in non-cash working capital:
Trade and other receivables
|3,882
|2,396
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|(2,794
|)
|(945
|)
Prepaid expenses
|(1
|)
|(62
|)
Income taxes payable
|361
|(160
|)
Deferred revenue
|(8,181
|)
|(6,045
|)
Changes in non-cash working capital
|(6,733
|)
|(4,816
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,187
|(258
|)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of common shares
|701
|-
Repayment of lease liabilities
|(412
|)
|(303
|)
Dividends paid
|(4,039
|)
|(4,017
|)
Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,750
|)
|(4,320
|)
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
|(45
|)
|-
Decrease in cash
|(2,608
|)
|(4,578
|)
Cash, beginning of period
|66,850
|59,660
Cash, end of period
|64,242
|55,082
Supplementary cash flow information
Interest received
|760
|180
Interest paid
|469
|490
Income taxes paid
|1,778
|1,496
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on CMG's website at www.cmgl.ca
For further information, please contact:
|Pramod Jain
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 531-1300
pramod.jain@cmgl.ca
|or
|Sandra Balic
Vice President, Finance & CFO
(403) 531-1300
sandra.balic@cmgl.ca
www.cmgl.ca
