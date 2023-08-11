AGIC Capital leads the growth equity investment round into Singapore-based AP Technologies, an emerging medical device contract manufacturer which specializes in precision medical tubing and catheter assemblies.

AGIC Capital will work with the founders management team to accelerate AP Tech's growth globally and promote its medical tubing products and related services

AGIC Capital ("AGIC"), a growth-oriented European-Asian private equity firm with $2.2 billion of assets under management has completed the investment of an undisclosed amount into AP Technologies ("AP Tech"), an emerging medical device contract manufacturer focusing on highly-engineered solutions for critical healthcare applications using the latest extrusion and catheter assembly processes.

Founded in 2013, AP Technologies is a premier medical tubing and catheter contract manufacturer specializing in the design, development, and production of complex medical extrusions and interventional catheters. The company serves a number of blue-chip customers in the area of diagnostics, interventional cardiology, neurology and diabetic care and is poised to benefit from the structural growth in diagnostic therapeutic solutions in these industries in Asia and globally.

The investment into AP Tech marks AGIC's first transaction in Asia with its Fund II and marks another milestone in its continued development and expansion of geographic focus along the Europe-Asia axis.

Charles Tang, CEO and Co-Founder of AP Tech, commented: "We are thrilled to be partnering with AGIC as a leading life science investor to further grow our core business in medical tubing and catheter manufacturing. Their support will allow us to make key investments in enhancing our technological capabilities, while helping us to accelerate our global development strategy. We look forward to the next steps of a successful journey with the AGIC team.

Ken He, Director at AGIC, said, "We are very impressed with AP's strong technical capabilities, focus on product quality, and proven track record in working with world-class customers and fulfilling their unique demands, which is reflected in the company's impressive growth over the years. We look forward to contributing our capital and life science expertise to AP's growth and expansion."

About AGIC Capital

AGIC is a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in thriving middle-market businesses focused on advanced industrial and healthcare technologies in Europe beyond. AGIC's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise and proactive thematic research with a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. Launched in 2015, AGIC currently has $2.2 billion in assets under management. The firm's more than 25 professionals are based in Europe and Asia. For more information about AGIC's investment philosophy, visit www.agic-group.com.

About AP Technologies

Headquartered in Singapore, AP Technologies is a medical device contract manufacturer of tight tolerance, precision medical tubing and catheters using the latest extrusion and assembly processes. AP Tech utilizes its comprehensive quality control system, state-of-the-art facility, and advanced statistical methodologies to maintain the highest quality standards in the industry. For more information about AP Tech's information, visit www.ap-tech.com

