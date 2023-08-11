Oxurion NV: Oxurion Receives Funding of EUR One Million under Atlas Special Opportunities LLC (Atlas) Funding Program

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -August 11, 2023 - 8am CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, has announced the completion of Tranche 4 of funding under the Subscription Agreement with Atlas.

On August 10, 2023, the Company issued 40 convertible bonds with a value of EUR one million to Atlas. Under the terms of the Subscription Agreement, Atlas has committed to subscribe to up to EUR 20.8 million in mandatorily convertible bonds over a 24-month period, of which it has now subscribed to EUR 8.8 million. The conversion price is set at an eight percent discount to the average VWAP over the three lowest days in the ten consecutive trading days prior to the conversion notice.

Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, said: "We appreciate Atlas's continued financial commitment to Oxurion and their confidence in THR-149 as we enter the final stretch of the KALAHARI trial. The trial is evaluating THR-149 versus aflibercept, the market leader, in treating the up to 50% of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) for whom the current standard of care is suboptimal. We look forward to sharing the top-line results from this trial next quarter, in which we hope to demonstrate the superior efficacy of THR-149 in addressing this large unmet need since DME remains the leading cause of blindness for working aged people."

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Tom Graney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

tom.graney@oxurion.com







Michael Dillen

Chief Business Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

michael.dillen@oxurion.com



U S

Conway Communications

Mary T. Conway

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com













Attachment