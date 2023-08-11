Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2023 INTERIM REPORT

Stockholm, Sweden, August 11, 2023

FIRST HALF YEAR 2023

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), including long-term service contracts, increased to MSEK 56.2 during the period, up 22% from Q2 2022.

Revenue for the first half year of 2023 was MSEK 27.0, an increase of 21% compared to the first half of 2022.

EBITDA for the first half of 2023 was negative MSEK 9.0 compared to negative MSEK 17.6 in the first half of 2022.





About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

