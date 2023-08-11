Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023

WKN: A3EJGZ | ISIN: SE0020677854 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YT0
Frankfurt
11.08.23
08:18 Uhr
0,199 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2023 INTERIM REPORT

Stockholm, Sweden, August 11, 2023

FIRST HALF YEAR 2023

  • Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), including long-term service contracts, increased to MSEK 56.2 during the period, up 22% from Q2 2022.
  • Revenue for the first half year of 2023 was MSEK 27.0, an increase of 21% compared to the first half of 2022.
  • EBITDA for the first half of 2023 was negative MSEK 9.0 compared to negative MSEK 17.6 in the first half of 2022.

The complete version of The First Half Year Report for 2023 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site).

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.
For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on August 11, 2023.

Attachment

  • Q2 2023 Hoylu Financial Report_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6678be71-417c-4150-a04c-95e6c556250d)

