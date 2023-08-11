The Bell Tower on 34th, a historic events venue in North Houston, Texas, has a new ballroom that now comes fully equipped for private and corporate events.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2023) - The Bell Tower on 34th has a new ballroom within their extensive grounds now available to private and corporate guests alike. Called the Chandelier Ballroom, The Bell Tower on 34th's new event space is set beneath an antique wrought iron chandelier and is now ready for immediate booking.

For more details, visit https://thebelltoweron34th.com





The Bell Tower On 34th Opens New Fully Equipped Ballroom In Houston Heights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/176883_b0ae64ca143bb9b0_001full.jpg





The Chandelier Ballroom joins The Bell Tower on 34th's popular selection of historic high-ceilinged and elegantly appointed ballrooms, including their Grand Contessa Ballroom, their Carillon Ballroom and their Candela Ballroom.

The Bell Tower on 34th believes that the new Chandelier Ballroom, which is smaller than some of their larger ballrooms, will bring their guests a more intimate yet still spacious experience and will be suitable for smaller private or corporate groups who are looking to host an elevated social gathering or another type of party or event.

In addition to the large chandelier that frames the space, their new ballroom also features a focal fireplace, a spiral staircase entry, and a large skylight that they believe makes the ballroom particularly special for daytime events. Guests will also notice the room's historic original stone flooring.

The event planning team at The Bell Tower on 34th has also developed new booking packages designed specifically for the Chandelier Ballroom, and the ballroom comes completely furnished for a sit-down dining experience as standard. Event organizers who opt to take advantage of the Chandelier Ballroom's new inclusive package will also have all AV, lights and decorations taken care of, and can use the venue's in-house executive chef and catering team.

As the new Chandelier Ballroom is just one of many event spaces inside the expansive Mediterranean-style historic complex, event organizers will also enjoy the venue's standard inclusions like private security and valet parking for all guests.

Leslie Gonsalves, one of the event producers at The Bell Tower on 34th, said, "Whether celebrating an intimate gathering or a grand event, the Chandelier Ballroom will deliver an opulent setting that will leave guests in awe. Offering timeless elegance and charm, this luxurious ballroom is sure to turn any special occasion into an unforgettable experience."

They recommend that any interested event hosts in Houston Heights contact them to set up a venue visit, or discover more at https://thebelltoweron34th.com/corporate-events

Contact Info:

Name: Roger Igo

Email: roger@bell34.com

Phone: 713-868-2355

Organization: The Bell Tower on 34th

Address: 901 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018, United States

Website: https://thebelltoweron34th.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176883