Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.: Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2023.

Maxeon's Chief Executive Officer Bill Mulligan noted, "Maxeon delivered another solid quarter, with year-on-year revenue growth of 46 percent and adjusted EBITDA above our guidance mid-point. We were thrilled to announce the selection of Albuquerque as the site for our planned US solar cell and module factory, and were also pleased to recently celebrate the completion of our 1.8 GW capacity expansion in Mexicali. These two milestones position the company well for continued expansion in the US utility scale market."

Continued Mulligan, "The demand environment in the global distributed generation (DG) market weakened significantly in late-Q2 due to the combined effect of higher interest rates, the impact of policy disruption in California, and significant channel inventory industry-wide. Our DG sales team was able to deliver on-plan ASP and gross profit but came in short of target on volume and revenue. We expect these challenging market conditions to persist at least through Q3, particularly in residential, and we have increased our sales focus on the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment as a result. We therefore expect a somewhat higher mix of C&I sales over the next few quarters with some push-out of volume from Q3 to Q4 and into 2024 due to the longer sales cycles associated with C&I projects.

In DG, we believe that we are well positioned to navigate the current market dynamics thanks to our differentiated panel technology, direct-to-installer channel model, and geographic diversification, and that our overall portfolio of US utility scale and global DG exposure is a sound strategic platform that provides long term opportunity for profitable growth while diversifying market risk."

Selected Q2 Unaudited Financial Summary

(In thousands, except shipments) Fiscal Q2 2023 Fiscal Q1 2023 Fiscal Q2 2022 Shipments, in MW 807 774 521 Revenue $ 348,373 $ 318,332 $ 238,080 Gross profit (loss)(1) 56,223 53,625 (39,324) GAAP Operating expenses 47,830 41,921 35,701 GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to the stockholders(1) (1,509) 20,271 (87,920) Capital expenditures 24,169 16,500 18,231 Other Financial Data(1), (2) (In thousands) Fiscal Q2 2023 Fiscal Q1 2023 Fiscal Q2 2022 Non-GAAP Gross profit (loss) $ 56,748 $ 54,142 $ (23,905) Non-GAAP Operating expenses 40,883 38,056 30,162 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 30,240 30,984 (36,833)

(1) The Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP results were impacted by the effects of certain items. Refer to "Supplementary information affecting GAAP and Non-GAAP results" below. (2) The Company's use of Non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Supplementary information affecting GAAP and Non-GAAP results

Three Months Ended (In thousands) Financial

statements item

affected July 2, 2023 April 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Incremental cost of above market polysilicon(1) Cost of revenue 184 237 3,308

(1) Relates to the difference between our contractual cost for the polysilicon under the long-term fixed supply agreements with our supplier, which ended in the fiscal year 2022, and the price of polysilicon available in the market as derived from publicly available information at the beginning of each quarter, multiplied by the volume of modules sold within the quarter.

Fiscal Year 2023 and Third Quarter 2023 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company anticipates the following results:

(In millions, except shipments) Outlook Shipments, in MW 700 - 740 Revenue $280 - $320 Gross profit $29 - $39 Non-GAAP gross profit(1) $30 - $40 Operating expenses $50 ± $2 Non-GAAP operating expenses(2) $43 ± $2 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $2 - $12 Capital expenditures(4) $29 - $35

For fiscal year 2023, the Company is revising its annual guidance to reflect the near term softening of residential demand and the challenging market conditions which the Company expects to persist through the fourth quarter:

- Revenue to be within a range of $1,250 million to 1,350 million.

- Adjusted EBITDA to be within a range of $80 million to $100 million .

We reaffirm our annual capital expenditures(4) guidance to be within a range of $150 million to $170 million, which was updated to account for the Maxeon 7 capacity expansion following the successful equity raise last May. Refer to our prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023 .

(1) The Company's Non-GAAP gross profit is impacted by the effects of adjusting for stock-based compensation expense. (2) The Company's Non-GAAP operating expenses are impacted by the effects of adjusting for stock-based compensation expense. (3) The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its Adjusted EBITDA projection and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the remeasurement gain or loss of the prepaid forward and the equity in gain or loss of unconsolidated investees. (4) Capital expenditures mainly relates to the preparation for capacity expansion for our Maxeon 7 technology, completion of manufacturing capacity for Performance line panels to be sold in the U.S. market, completion of manufacturing capacity for our Maxeon 6 product platform, further developing Maxeon 7 technology and operating a pilot line, as well as various corporate initiatives. The above excludes capital expenditures in connection to the investment plan to deploy a multi-GW factory in the United States to manufacture solar products for both the DG and utility-scale power plant markets.

These anticipated results for the third quarter of 2023 are preliminary, unaudited and represent the most current information available to management. The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity and the global economic environment. Please refer to Forward Looking Statements section below. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

Maxeon's second quarter 2023 financial results and management commentary can be found on Form 6-K by accessing the Financials & Filings page of the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Form 6-K and Company's other filings are also available online from the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

The Company will hold a conference call on August 10, 2023, at 5:00 PM U.S. ET / August 11, 2023, at 5:00 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and to provide an update on the business.

To join the live conference call, participants must first register here, where a dial-in number will be provided.

A simultaneous audio-only webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mcfmuiax. A webcast replay will be available on Maxeon's website for one year at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive ChangeTM. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States . The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-plus-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive ChangeTM visit us at https://www.maxeon.com/, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our expectations regarding pricing trends, demand and growth projections; (b) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics, natural disasters or military conflicts, including the duration, scope and impact on the demand for our products, market disruptions from the war in Ukraine ; (c) anticipated product launch timing and our expectations regarding ramp, customer acceptance and demand, upsell and expansion opportunities; (d) our expectations and plans for short- and long-term strategy, including our anticipated areas of focus and investment, market expansion, product and technology focus, and projected growth and profitability; (e) our ability to meet short term and long term material cash requirements , our ability to complete an equity or debt offering or financing at favorable terms, if at all, and our overall liquidity, substantial indebtedness and ability to obtain additional financing; (f) our technology outlook, including anticipated fab capacity expansion and utilization and expected ramp and production timelines for the Company's next-generation Maxeon 7 and Performance line solar panels, expected cost reductions, and future performance; (g) our strategic goals and plans, including capacity expansion, partnership discussions with respect to the Company's next-generation technology, and our relationship with SunPower Corporation as one of our largest customers and our relationships with our other existing customers, suppliers and partners, and our ability to achieve and maintain them; (h) our expectations regarding our future performance and revenues resulting from contracted orders, bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels and feedback from our partners; (i) our projected effective tax rate and changes to the valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets; and (j) our third quarter and annual fiscal year 2023 guidance, including shipments, revenue, gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, and related assumptions.

The forward-looking statements can be also identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Maxeon's operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) challenges in executing transactions key to our strategic plans, including regulatory and other challenges that may arise; (2) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, terms and conditions upon which our indebtedness is incurred, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects, customers and operations; (3) our ability to manage supply chain shortages and/or excess inventory and cost increases and operating expenses; (4) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from damage or destruction of facilities operated by our suppliers, difficulties in hiring or retaining key personnel, epidemics, natural disasters, including impacts of the war in Ukraine ; (5) our ability to manage our key customers and suppliers; (6) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (7) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing, including impacts of inflation, economic recession and foreign exchange rates upon customer demand; (8) changes in regulation and public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (9) our ability to comply with various tax holiday requirements as well as regulatory changes or findings affecting the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and availability of tax incentives or imposition of tax duties; (10) fluctuations in our operating results and in the foreign currencies in which we operate; (11) appropriately sizing, or delays in expanding our manufacturing capacity and containing manufacturing and logistics difficulties that could arise; (12) unanticipated impact to customer demand and sales schedules due, among other factors, to the war in Ukraine, economic recession and environmental disasters; (13) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships; (14) reaction by securities or industry analysts to our annual and/or quarterly guidance, in combination with our results of operations or other factors, and/ or third party reports or publications, whether accurate or not, which may cause such securities or industry analysts to cease publishing research or reports about us, or adversely change their recommendations regarding our ordinary shares, which may negatively impact the market price of our ordinary shares and volume of our stock trading; (15) reaction by investors to our annual and/or quarterly guidance, in combination with our results of operations or other factors, and/ or third party reports or publications, whether accurate or not, which may negatively impact the market price of our ordinary shares and volume of our stock trading and (16) unpredictable outcomes resulting from our litigation activities or other disputes. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors". Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC at www.sec.gov, or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present certain non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP operating expenses and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring benefits (charges and fees), remeasurement gain (loss) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward, loss related to settlement of price escalation dispute and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees ("Adjusted EBITDA") to supplement our consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) is defined as gross profit (loss) excluding stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined as operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation and restructuring benefits (charges and fees).

We believe that non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful to help enhance the comparability of our results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis and with our competitors, distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the Company's core operations as presented above. We also use these non-GAAP measures internally to assess our business, financial performance and current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our use of non-GAAP measures, we believe that these measures may be important to investors in understanding our operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are neither prepared in accordance with GAAP nor are they intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data, should be reviewed together with GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

As presented in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items in arriving to the non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense . Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict and is excluded from non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.

. Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict and is excluded from non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation. Restructuring benefits (charges and fees) . We incur restructuring benefits (charges and fees) related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with our global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring benefits (charges and fees) are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA because they are not considered core operating activities. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities and initiatives, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring benefits (charges and fees) from our non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

Remeasurement gain (loss) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward . This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of privately negotiated prepaid forward and physical delivery transactions. The transactions were entered into in connection with the issuance on July 17, 2020 of the 6.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 for an aggregate principal amount of $200 million . The prepaid forward is remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value booked in earnings. The fair value of the prepaid forward is primarily affected by the Company's share price. The physical delivery forward was remeasured to fair value at the end of the Note Valuation Period on September 29, 2020, and was reclassified to equity after remeasurement, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the physical delivery forward was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement gain (loss) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered core operating activities. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

. We incur restructuring benefits (charges and fees) related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with our global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring benefits (charges and fees) are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA because they are not considered core operating activities. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities and initiatives, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring benefits (charges and fees) from our non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance. . This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of privately negotiated prepaid forward and physical delivery transactions. The transactions were entered into in connection with the issuance on July 17, 2020 of the 6.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 for an aggregate principal amount of $200 million . The prepaid forward is remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value booked in earnings. The fair value of the prepaid forward is primarily affected by the Company's share price. The physical delivery forward was remeasured to fair value at the end of the Note Valuation Period on September 29, 2020, and was reclassified to equity after remeasurement, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the physical delivery forward was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement gain (loss) on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered core operating activities. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do the loss contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance. Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated investees . This relates to the income (loss) on our unconsolidated equity investment Huansheng JV. This is excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure as it is non-cash in nature and not reflective of our core operational performance. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such charges as they do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our performance.

. This relates to the income (loss) on our unconsolidated equity investment Huansheng JV. This is excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure as it is non-cash in nature and not reflective of our core operational performance. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such charges as they do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our performance. Loss related to settlement of price escalation dispute. This relates to loss arising from the settlement of price escalation dispute with a polysilicon supplier related to our long-term, firm commitment polysilicon supply agreement which ended in the fiscal year 2022. This is excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure as it is non-recurring and not reflective of ongoing operating results. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such charges as the loss does not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past and future operating performance.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended (In thousands) July 2, 2023 April 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Gross profit (loss) $ 56,223 $ 53,625 $ (39,324) Stock-based compensation 525 517 249 Loss related to settlement of price escalation dispute - - 15,170 Non-GAAP Gross profit (loss) 56,748 54,142 (23,905) GAAP Operating expenses 47,830 41,921 35,701 Stock-based compensation (7,071) (4,144) (1,896) Restructuring benefits (charges and fees) 124 279 (3,643) Non-GAAP Operating expenses 40,883 38,056 30,162 GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to the stockholders (1,509) 20,271 (87,920) Interest expense, net 8,903 8,999 5,685 Provision for income taxes 5,893 5,984 937 Depreciation 14,546 14,383 15,305 Amortization 45 68 75 EBITDA 27,878 49,705 (65,918) Stock-based compensation 7,596 4,661 2,145 Loss related to settlement of price escalation dispute - - 15,170 Restructuring (benefits) charges and fees (124) (279) 3,643 Remeasurement (gain) loss on prepaid forward (4,718) (23,849) 3,986 Equity in (income) losses of unconsolidated investees (392) 746 4,141 Adjusted EBITDA 30,240 30,984 (36,833)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Outlook

(In millions) Outlook Gross profit $29 - $39 Stock-based compensation 1 Non-GAAP gross profit $30 - $40 Operating expenses $50 ± $2 Stock-based compensation (7) Non-GAAP operating expenses $43 ± $2

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except for shares data) As of July 2, 2023 January 1, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 375,461 $ 227,442 Short-term securities 60,000 76,000 Restricted short-term marketable securities 991 968 Accounts receivable, net 61,731 54,301 Inventories 349,336 303,230 Advances to suppliers, current portion 1,407 2,137 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,300 126,971 Total current assets $ 954,226 $ 791,049 Property, plant and equipment, net 361,311 380,468 Operating lease right of use assets 25,863 17,844 Other intangible assets, net 313 291 Deferred tax assets 10,228 10,348 Other long-term assets 102,373 60,418 Total assets $ 1,454,314 $ 1,260,418 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 211,909 $ 247,870 Accrued liabilities 107,648 135,157 Contract liabilities, current portion 177,921 139,267 Short-term debt 35,512 50,526 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,331 3,412 Total current liabilities $ 538,321 $ 576,232 Long-term debt 1,424 1,649 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 156,231 161,678 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 21,845 15,603 Convertible debt 382,040 378,610 Deferred tax liabilities 14,333 14,913 Other long-term liabilities 67,027 63,663 Total liabilities $ 1,181,221 $ 1,212,348 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, no par value (52,646,297 and 45,033,027 issued and outstanding as of

July 2, 2023 and January 1, 2023, respectively) $ - $ - Additional paid-in capital 789,312 584,808 Accumulated deficit (501,501) (520,263) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,546) (22,108) Equity attributable to the Company 267,265 42,437 Noncontrolling interests 5,828 5,633 Total equity 273,093 48,070 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,454,314 $ 1,260,418

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Revenue $ 348,373 $ 238,080 $ 666,705 $ 461,161 Cost of revenue 292,150 277,404 556,857 513,449 Gross profit (loss) 56,223 (39,324) 109,848 (52,288) Operating expenses: Research and development 13,012 12,416 24,088 26,310 Sales, general and administrative 34,492 21,520 65,520 45,271 Restructuring charges 326 1,765 143 1,530 Total operating expenses 47,830 35,701 89,751 73,111 Operating income (loss) 8,393 (75,025) 20,097 (125,399) Other (expense) income, net Interest expense, net (8,903) (5,684) (17,902) (10,470) Other, net 4,550 (1,978) 28,993 (2,130) Other (expense) income, net (4,353) (7,662) 11,091 (12,600) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity

in (income) losses of unconsolidated investees 4,040 (82,687) 31,188 (137,999) Provision for income taxes (5,893) (937) (11,877) (1,762) Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated investees 392 (4,141) (354) (7,201) Net (loss) income (1,461) (87,765) 18,957 (146,962) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (48) (155) (195) (70) Net loss (income) attributable to the stockholders $ (1,509) $ (87,920) $ 18,762 $ (147,032) Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.03) $ (2.15) $ 0.43 $ (3.61) Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share: Basic 45,158 40,853 43,273 40,751 Diluted 45,158 40,853 44,110 40,751

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (unaudited) (In thousands) Shares Amount Additional

Paid In

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Equity

Attributable

to the

Company Noncontrolling Interests Total Equity Balance at January 1, 2023 45,033 $ - $ 584,808 $ (520,263) $ (22,108) $ 42,437 $ 5,633 $ 48,070 - Net income - - - 20,271 - 20,271 147 20,418 Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation, net of tax withheld 377 - - - - - - - Recognition of stock-based compensation - - 4,033 - - 4,033 - 4,033 Other comprehensive income - - - - 1,627 1,627 - 1,627 Balance at April 2, 2023 45,410 $ - $ 588,841 $ (499,992) $ (20,481) $ 68,368 $ 5,780 $ 74,148 Net loss (income) - $ - $ - $ (1,509) $ - $ (1,509) $ 48 $ (1,461) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance cost 7,120 - 193,491 - - 193,491 - 193,491 Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation, net of tax withheld 116 - - - - - - - Recognition of stock-based compensation - - 6,980 - - 6,980 - 6,980 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (65) (65) - (65) Balance at July 2, 2023 52,646 - 789,312 (501,501) (20,546) 267,265 5,828 273,093 Shares Amount Additional

Paid In

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Equity

Attributable

to the

Company Noncontrolling

Interests Total Equity Balance at January 2, 2022 44,247 $ - $ 624,261 $ (262,961) $ (11,844) $ 349,456 $ 5,419 $ 354,875 Effect of adoption of ASU 2020-06 - - (52,189) 10,122 - (42,067) - (42,067) Net loss - - - (59,112) - (59,112) (85) (59,197) Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation, net of tax withheld 354 - (2) - - (2) - (2) Distribution to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - (64) (64) Recognition of stock-based compensation - - 1,466 - - 1,466 - 1,466 Other comprehensive income - - - - (803) (803) - (803) Balance at April 3, 2022 44,601 $ - $ 573,536 $ (311,951) $ (12,647) $ 248,938 $ 5,270 $ 254,208 Net (loss) income - - - (87,920) - (87,920) 155 (87,765) Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation, net of tax withheld 108 - (21) - - (21) - (21) Recognition of stock-based compensation - - 2,844 - - 2,844 - 2,844 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (755) (755) - (755) Balance at July 3, 2022 44,709 - 576,359 (399,871) (13,402) 163,086 5,425 168,511

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit (loss) $ 18,957 $ (146,962) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to operating cash flows Depreciation and amortization 29,042 28,368 Stock-based compensation 12,257 4,842 Non-cash interest expense 4,657 2,819 Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees 354 7,201 Deferred income taxes (460) 475 Loss on impairment of property, plant and equipment 442 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 9 191 Remeasurement (gain) loss on prepaid forward (28,567) 4,383 (Utilization of) provision for inventory reserves (10,377) 10,126 Other, net 20 558 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (23,850) (18,728) Inventories (65,706) (80,028) Prepaid expenses and other assets 654 (19,800) Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,303 1,337 Advances to suppliers 730 34,907 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (13,507) 58,134 Contract liabilities 48,661 117,329 Operating lease liabilities (1,928) (1,454) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (26,309) 3,698 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (40,669) (39,913) Purchases of intangible assets (135) - Proceeds from maturity of short-term securities 76,000 - Purchase of short-term securities (60,000) - Purchase of restricted short-term marketable securities (10) - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 32 Net cash used in investing activities (24,814) (39,881) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt 114,539 130,010 Repayment of debt (129,526) (105,650) Repayment of finance lease obligations (252) (332) Payment for tax withholding obligations for issuance of common stock upon vesting of restricted stock units - (23) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 194,226 - Distribution to noncontrolling interest - (64) Net cash provided by financing activities 178,987 23,941 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 81 160 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 127,945 (12,082) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 267,961 192,232 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 395,906 $ 180,150 Non-cash transactions Property, plant and equipment purchases funded by liabilities $ 16,485 $ 33,800 Property, plant and equipment obtained through capital lease - 2,127 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations 10,322 1,257

The following table reconciles our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as of July 2, 2023 and July 3, 2022 :

(In thousands) July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 375,461 $ 138,347 Restricted cash, current portion, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,443 35,396 Restricted cash, net of current portion, included in Other long-term assets 2 6,407 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 395,906 $ 180,150

