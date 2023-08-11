NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (194/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures in D/S Norden A/S (DNORD) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 10.00. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, August 11, 2023. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "Y" or "Z" or "X" or "Q" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1159432