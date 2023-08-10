Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.: Ventyx Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Progress

Completed enrollment in the Phase 2 trial of VTX002 (S1P1R modulator) in ulcerative colitis and the Phase 2 trial of VTX958 (TYK2 inhibitor) in plaque psoriasis, with topline readouts expected in Q4 2023



Initiated a Phase 1 trial of VTX3232, a novel CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor, in adult healthy volunteers

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $332.3 million as of June 30, 2023, are expected to fund planned operations into 2025

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and highlighted recent pipeline and business progress.

"I am proud of our team's execution during the second quarter as we achieved a number of important milestones, including the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 2 trial of VTX002 in ulcerative colitis and completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 2 SERENITY trial of VTX958 in plaque psoriasis," said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to reporting topline results for VTX002 in ulcerative colitis early in the fourth quarter of 2023, followed by the topline readout for VTX958 in plaque psoriasis, which is also expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, we continue to advance our novel NLRP3 inhibitor portfolio, and we are very excited to have recently initiated dosing in a Phase 1 trial of our CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor VTX3232 in healthy volunteers."

Pipeline Updates

VTX958 (TYK2 Inhibitor): We are currently evaluating VTX958 in three ongoing Phase 2 trials: the SERENITY trial in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, the HARMONY trial in moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and the TRANQUILITY trial in active psoriatic arthritis. In June, we announced the completion of patient enrollment in the SERENITY trial of VTX958 in plaque psoriasis and we expect to report topline results in the fourth quarter of this year. Topline readouts from the HARMONY and TRANQUILITY trials are expected in 2024.



Additionally, we are developing an extended release (ER) tablet formulation for VTX958 in collaboration with leading formulation development partners. Clinical testing of ER tablets is ongoing and we expect to provide an update on VTX958 ER tablet development in the fourth quarter of this year. We have also begun a wide range of activities to support the Phase 3 plan for VTX958 in plaque psoriasis.

VTX002 (S1P1R Modulator): We are currently evaluating VTX002, a novel S1P1 receptor modulator, in a Phase 2 trial in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). In June, we announced completion of patient enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 trial of VTX002 in moderately to severely active UC. We expect to report topline results early in the fourth quarter of this year.



Based on previously presented data from the open-label extension of the ongoing Phase 2 trial, we continue to believe that VTX002 may achieve a greater reduction from baseline in absolute lymphocyte count compared to other S1P receptor modulators approved or in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. We believe that this greater pharmacodynamic effect may translate to an improved efficacy profile in UC.

VTX2735 (Peripheral NLRP3 Inhibitor): We are evaluating VTX2735 in a Phase 2 proof-of-mechanism trial in patients with familial cold autoinflammatory syndrome (FCAS). FCAS is the most common subset of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS), a group of rare autoinflammatory conditions caused by gain-of-function mutations in the NLRP3 gene. In addition to CAPS, we believe systemic NLRP3 inhibition with VTX2735 may have therapeutic potential across a broad range of chronic inflammatory conditions that are characterized by NLRP3-induced excess IL-1ß, including dermatologic, rheumatic and cardiovascular diseases.

VTX3232 (CNS-penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor): We recently announced initiation of dosing in a Phase 1 trial of VTX3232 in adult healthy volunteers. The trial is designed to characterize the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of VTX3232 in blood, and will also measure drug concentration and target engagement in the cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). We believe that the profile of VTX3232 may establish it as a compelling therapeutic for a range of neuroinflammatory conditions with high unmet medical need, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, among others. We expect to provide an update on the Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2024.

IL-4Ra Discovery Program: Lead validation and optimization activities are ongoing for our discovery program focused on small molecule antagonists of IL-4Ra, a target validated by biologics in multiple large autoimmune indications, including atopic dermatitis, asthma and eosinophilic esophagitis. We are advancing multiple internally discovered novel chemical series through our optimization process with the goal of identifying a candidate for in vivo proof-of-concept in the first half of 2024.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $332.3 million as of June 30, 2023. We believe our current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are sufficient to fund our planned operations into 2025.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $48.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $8.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss: Net loss was $53.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $20.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 48,560 $ 14,676 $ 83,997 $ 32,085 General and administrative 8,585 5,722 15,700 11,060 Total operating expenses 57,145 20,398 99,697 43,145 Loss from operations (57,145 ) (20,398 ) (99,697 ) (43,145 ) Other (income) expense: Interest income (3,899 ) (342 ) (7,521 ) (474 ) Other (income) expense 5 (38 ) 6 79 Total other (income) expense (3,894 ) (380 ) (7,515 ) (395 ) Net loss $ (53,251 ) $ (20,018 ) $ (92,182 ) $ (42,750 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (187 ) (279 ) 352 (1,221 ) Foreign currency translation 38 (54 ) 61 (12 ) Comprehensive loss $ (53,400 ) $ (20,351 ) $ (91,769 ) $ (43,983 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 58,556,529 50,848,391 58,100,261 50,717,548