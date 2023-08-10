Trisura Group Ltd: Trisura Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura" or "Trisura Group") (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.



David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, "Trisura reported strong performance in the quarter with operating net income of $26.0 million, or $0.56 per share, achieved through measured growth, underwriting profitability and enhanced investment income. Quarterly net income of $26.8 million, or $0.57 per share, was positively impacted by the run-off of a US program, partially offset by unrealized losses on the investment portfolio.

Maturation of our business and continued expansion with distribution partners drove increased market share and resulted in insurance revenue growth of 43.0%. In Canada, disciplined underwriting yielded a combined ratio of 82.9%. US Fronting demonstrated strong fundamentals, with improvements in fronting operational ratio and sustained growth.

Net investment income grew 134.4% in the quarter, reaching $11.9 million through higher risk-adjusted yields and increased size of the investment portfolio.

Our business remains well-capitalized, supported by surplus capital, a $50 million revolving credit facility, a 12.4% debt to capital ratio and a conservatively positioned investment portfolio."

Financial Highlights

Insurance revenue growth of 43.0% in Q2 2023 reflected sustained momentum across North America.

Net income of $26.8 million in the quarter grew compared to prior period as a result of growth in the business. Operating net income ( 1 ) of $26.0 million in the quarter grew 36.5% compared to prior period, driven by profitable growth in Canada and growth in core operations (2) in the US, as well as growth in Net investment income.

of $26.0 million in the quarter grew 36.5% compared to prior period, driven by profitable growth in Canada and growth in core operations in the US, as well as growth in Net investment income. EPS of $0.57 in Q2 2023 compared to $0.50 in Q2 2022. Operating EPS ( 3 ) of $0.56 for the quarter compared to $0.45 in the prior year.

of $0.56 for the quarter compared to $0.45 in the prior year. Book value per share ( 4 ) of $11.53 increased 30.0% from June 30, 2022, driven by our July 2022 equity raise, strong Canadian earnings and foreign currency movements, but diluted by the write down on reinsurance recoverables and unrealized losses on investments.

of $11.53 increased 30.0% from June 30, 2022, driven by our July 2022 equity raise, strong Canadian earnings and foreign currency movements, but diluted by the write down on reinsurance recoverables and unrealized losses on investments. ROE(4) of 4.9% compared to 19.2% in Q2 2022, below our mid-teens target as a result of the write down on reinsurance recoverables and losses associated with the run-off program. Operating ROE(5) of 19.2% exceeded our target, demonstrating the strength of our core operations despite significant growth and a larger capital base.





Amounts in C$ millions Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Variance Q2 2023 YTD Q2 2022 YTD Variance Insurance revenue 664.4 464.6 43.0% 1,303.5 868.3 50.1% Net income 26.8 20.9 28.0% 40.8 44.3 (7.9%) Operating net income(1) 26.0 19.1 36.5% 52.6 38.6 36.2% EPS - diluted, $ 0.57 0.50 14.0% 0.87 1.05 (17.1%) Operating EPS - diluted, $(3) 0.56 0.45 24.4% 1.13 0.92 22.8% Book value per share, $(4) 11.53 8.87 30.0% 11.53 8.87 30.0% Debt-to-Capital ratio(4)(11) 12.4% 22.7% (10.3pts) 12.4% 22.7% (10.3pts) ROE(4) 4.9% 19.2% (14.3pts) 4.9% 19.2% (14.3pts) Operating ROE(5) 19.2% 19.6% (0.4pts) 19.2% 19.6% (0.4pts) Combined ratio - Canada 82.9% 79.9% 3.0pts 81.8% 78.6% 3.2pts Fronting operational ratio - US(4) 78.6% 81.2% (2.6pts) 94.0% 76.6% 17.4pts Fronting operational ratio excluding run-off - US(6) 79.9% 81.2% (1.3pts) 83.0% 76.6% 6.4pts



Insurance Operations

Insurance revenue in Canada increased by 31.5% in the quarter compared to Q2 2022, reflecting increased market share, expansion of distribution relationships, new fronting arrangements and the benefit of stable market pricing conditions in certain lines of business. Strong underwriting performance across all lines contributed to a combined ratio of 82.9%, an ROE of 26.7% and Operating ROE of 28.4% in Q2 2023.

Insurance revenue in the US of $467.9 million in the quarter increased by 48.5%, compared to Q2 2022, reflecting favourable market conditions and maturation of existing programs. Fee income(7) of $18.9 million in the quarter increased by 22.3% compared to $15.5 million in Q2 2022. This contributed to Net income of $16.0 million and improved Operating net income of $11.1 million in the quarter, supporting a 14.3% Operating ROE.

Capital

The Minimum Capital Test ratio ( 8 ) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 224% as at June 30, 2023 (233% as at December 31, 2022), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements ( 9 ) of 150%.

of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 224% as at June 30, 2023 (233% as at December 31, 2022), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%. As at December 31, 2022, the Risk-Based Capital of the regulated insurance companies of Trisura US were in excess of the various company action levels of the states in which they are licensed.

Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 12.4% as at June 30, 2023 is below our long-term target of 20.0%.

Surplus capital and a $50 million revolving credit facility. In July 2023, $10 million USD was utilized from the revolving credit facility for purposes of issuing a letter of credit, in relation to our US Surety operations.

Investments

Interest and dividend income rose 134.4% in the quarter compared to Q2 2022. The portfolio benefited from higher risk-adjusted yields and increased capital generated from strong operational performance and the July 2022 equity raise.



Corporate Development

On August 9th, Trisura executed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a US surety company. The company is a Treasury-listed platform that will enhance the offering of our US Surety practice as well as expand our distribution relationships. Regulatory approval is pending.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. Is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada ("Trisura Canada") and the United States ("Trisura US"). Trisura Group Ltd. Is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. Are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)







As at June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 340,825 406,368 Investments 828,890 765,375 Other Assets 40,310 61,852 Reinsurance contract assets 1,873,282 1,527,799 Capital assets and intangible assets 17,649 19,529 Deferred tax assets 19,234 17,942 Total assets 3,120,190 2,798,865 Insurance contract liabilities 2,432,392 2,165,103 Other liabilities 83,118 65,111 Loan payable 75,000 75,000 Total liabilities 2,590,510 2,305,214 Shareholders' equity 529,680 493,651 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,120,190 2,798,865







Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and six months ended June 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)





Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 YTD Q2 2022 YTD Insurance revenue 664,420 464,643 1,303,520 868,312 Insurance service expenses (567,217) (407,172) (1,067,660) (720,622) Net expense from reinsurance contracts assets (57,491) (30,019) (179,433) (93,332) Insurance service result 39,712 27,452 56,427 54,358 Net investment income 11,899 5,077 21,970 9,100 Net (losses) gains (6,867) 1,441 (9,082) 967 Net credit impairment losses 376 - 227 - Total investment income 5,408 6,518 13,115 10,067 Finance (expenses) income from insurance contracts (10) 3,782 (36,638) 12,604 Finance (expenses) income from reinsurance contracts (277) (2,603) 31,625 (10,668) Net insurance finance (expenses) income (287) 1,179 (5,013) 1,936 Net financial result 5,121 7,697 8,102 12,003 Net Insurance and financial result 44,833 35,149 64,529 66,361 Other income 902 855 6,080 5,197 Other operating expenses (10,075) (6,997) (15,507) (11,332) Other finance costs (601) (642) (1,201) (1,233) Income before income taxes 35,059 28,365 53,901 58,993 Income tax expense (8,252) (7,422) (13,118) (14,712) Net income 26,807 20,943 40,783 44,281 Operating net income 26,032 19,071 52,602 38,614 Other comprehensive loss (9,871) (22,403) (3,950) (43,457) Comprehensive income (loss) 16,936 (1,460) 36,833 824







Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and six months ended June 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)





Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 YTD Q2 2022 YTD Net income 26,807 20,943 40,783 44,281 Non-cash items 3,001 171 8,233 6,267 Change in working capital (35,293) 50,565 (36,339) 51,574 Realized losses (gains) 196 (2,301) 441 (5,354) Income taxes paid (3,836) (9,890) (7,673) (21,524) Interest paid (1,112) (997) (1,239) (1,496) Net cash (used in) from operating activities (10,237) 58,491 4,206 73,748 Proceeds on disposal of investments 21,378 44,267 52,979 97,856 Purchases of investments (45,781) (75,684) (125,768) (176,667) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (230) (117) (407) (407) Net cash used in investing activities (24,633) (31,534) (73,196) (79,218) Shares issued - 1,115 711 1,666 Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan (801) - (1,670) (2,106) Issuance of note payable - 30,000 - 30,000 Lease payments (510) (445) (1,022) (947) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (1,311) 30,670 (1,981) 28,613 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents,

and short-term securities during the period (36,181) 57,627 (70,971) 23,143 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 368,210 304,464 406,367 341,319 Currency translation 8,796 5,875 5,429 3,504 Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term securities, end of period 340,825 367,966 340,825 367,966



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Table 1 - Reconciliation of reported Net income to Operating net income(4): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 2023 2022 Net income 26,807 20,943 40,783 44,281 Adjustments: Run-off Program (6,629) - 8,062 - Impact of share based compensation 1,815 194 (1,555) (2,948) Impact of movement in yield curve within Finance income from insurance and reinsurance contracts (2,314) (1,316) (144) (3,565) Net losses (gains) 6,867 (1,441) 9,082 (967) Net credit impairment losses (376) - (227) - Net losses from life annuity - - - 77 Tax impact of above items (138) 691 (3,399) 1,736 Operating net income 26,032 19,071 52,602 38,614



Table 2 - ROE(4) and Operating ROE(5): a measure of the Company's use of equity.

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 LTM net income 24,297 67,597 LTM average equity 497,777 352,242 ROE 4.9% 19.2% Operating LTM net income(5) 95,629 68,866 LTM average equity 497,777 352,242 Operating LTM ROE 19.2% 19.6%



Table 3 - Reconciliation of Average equity(10) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating Operating ROE.

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Average equity 448,341 343,653 Adjustments: days in quarter proration 49,436 8,589 LTM average equity 497,777 352,242





Footnotes

(1) See section on Non-IFRS financial measures table 10.2.1 in Q2 2023 MD&A for details on composition. Operating net income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Details and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor can be found in table 1.

(2) See Section 10, Operating Metrics in Q2 2023 MD&A for the definition of Operating Net Income, for further explanation of "core operations".

(3) This is a non-IFRS ratio, see table 10.2 in Q2 2023 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies. To access MD&A, see Trisura's website or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(4) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q2 2023 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table for its composition.

(5) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See table 10.4 in Q2 2023 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(6) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted figures exclude the impacts from write down of reinsurance recoverables, and the run-off program.

(7) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See table 10.5.5 in Q2 2023 MDA for details on composition.

(8) This measure is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's (OSFI's) Guideline A, Minimum Capital Test.

(9) This target is in accordance with OSFI's Guideline A-4, Regulatory Capital and Internal Capital Targets.

(10) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

(11) The Q2 2022 and Q2 2022 YTD metric has not been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 17.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Note: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as "expects," "likely," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "seeks," "intends," "targets," "projects," "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could".

Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of our Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business; the behaviour of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; insurance risks including pricing risk, concentration risk and exposure to large losses, and risks associated with estimates of loss reserves; strategic actions including dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the ability to appropriately manage human capital; the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; governmental investigations; litigation; changes in tax laws; changes in capital requirements; changes in reinsurance arrangements and availability and cost of reinsurance; ability to collect amounts owed; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes or pandemics; developments related to COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and global financial markets; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; risks associated with reliance on distribution partners, capacity providers and program administrators; third party risks; risk that models used to manage the business do not function as expected; climate change risk; risk of economic downturn; risk of inflation and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with securities regulators in Canada.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Cautionary Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

Reported results conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), in accordance with IFRS. In addition to reported results, the Company also presents certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS ratios, and supplementary financial measures, to assess results. Non-IFRS financial measures, such as operating net income, are utilized to assess the Company's overall performance. To arrive at operating results, the Company adjusts for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations, in order to reflect our North American specialty operations. Non-IFRS ratios include a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components. Examples of non-IFRS ratios include operating diluted earnings per share and operating ROE. The Company believes that non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide the reader with an enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other companies. Supplementary financial measures depict the Company's financial performance and position, and are explained in this document where they first appear, and incorporates information by reference to the Company's current MD&A, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. To access MD&A, see Trisura's website or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These measures are pursuant to National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure.



