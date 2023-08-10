Sientra, Inc.: Sientra Reports Record Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results

Revenue growth of 7.5% driven by continued market share gains in reconstruction and augmentation



Best operational results in company history with 95% and 63% year-over-year improvement in

operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA respectively

Continued success in advancing products through the FDA regulatory process with clearance

of Allox2 Pro, the first and only FDA-cleared MRI-compatible tissue expander

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a surgical aesthetics company developing the safest and most innovative solutions for the best aesthetic outcomes, today announced its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, with net sales of $23.1 million representing growth of 7.5% over the second quarter of 2022.

Continued market share gains, adding 240 new accounts.

Record free cash flow usage of $0.7 million, a 95% improvement from $13.2 million in the same period in 2022.

Record adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.4 million, a 63% improvement from a $9.2 million loss for the same period in 2022.

Obtained FDA 510k clearances for the Company's novel, patented AlloX2 Pro Tissue Expander and Portfinder technologies.



Ron Menezes, Sientra's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Sientra is proud to report significant progress toward our goal of sustainable and profitable growth, exemplified by a record low free cash flow usage for the Company. With this near break-even result, we are confident of reaching our goal of positive free cash flow performance by year-end."

"We experienced our twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, driven by continued strong performance in reconstruction. While we also outperformed the overall augmentation segment, we continued to see softness in this channel as patient spending on elective cash pay aesthetics procedures declined."

"We recently introduced Viality, the only system designed for enhanced viability fat transfer, and SimpliDerm®, an innovative acellular dermal matrix for soft tissue repair. Those products will leverage our plastic surgery platform, accelerate Sientra's long-term growth and further our leading position in reconstruction. We are encouraged by the early positive responses we have received from those who have already adopted these products. As we continue to work through the hospital contracting process, we expect to see an increase in sales later this year positioning us well for 2024 and beyond."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net sales were $23.1 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to total net sales of $21.5 million for the same period in 2022.

GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.6 million, or 54.5% of sales, compared to gross profit of $12.7 million, or 59.2% of sales, for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes non-cash depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to the launch of Viality, was 61.1% of sales for the current period as compared to 60.9% for the prior year period.

Total GAAP loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $9.5 million, compared to $18.2 million for the same period in 2022, a 48% improvement from the prior year period.

Total GAAP operating expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.7 million, compared to $28.7 million for the prior year period, a decrease of $9 million or 31.2%.

Non-GAAP total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.5 million, compared to $22.3 million for the same period in 2022, a 21.6% improvement from the prior year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was a $3.4 million loss, a 63% improvement from a loss of $9.2 million for the same period in 2022.

Net cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, were $18.6 million, compared to $26.1 million on December 31, 2022 and $19.4 million at March 31, 2023.



Revised Full Year 2023 Guidance

Due to continued softness in the augmentation market, the Company is revising its full year guidance, expecting total net sales of $98 million to $102 million. This represents growth of 8% to 13% compared to net sales of $90.5 million in 2022.

With Sientra's continued improvement in operational efficiencies, the Company is also reducing its GAAP operating spend to a forecasted level of $84 million to $87 million, and non-GAAP operating spend to a forecasted level of $75 million to $78 million, in each case for the full year 2023. The non-GAAP operating spend is a reduction of $3.5 million at the midpoint from the prior full year guidance. At the midpoint, the GAAP forecasted range is an absolute decrease of $25 million or 23% compared to $110.6 million for the full year 2022, and a non-GAAP operating expense reduction of $15 million, or 16.5%, as compared to the $91.6 million for the full year 2022. Sientra's confidence in achieving these cost reductions while growing net sales by a projected 10.5% at the midpoint of revised guidance reflects the Company's commitment to sustainable, long-term profitable growth.

Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Sientra has supplemented its U.S. GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA, U.S. GAAP gross profit and gross margin with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted gross profit and gross margin, U.S. GAAP operating expenses with a non-GAAP measure of non-GAAP operating expenses, and U.S. GAAP cash flow from operating activities with a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitate a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assist management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and free cash flow to U.S. GAAP net income (loss), U.S. GAAP operating expenses and U.S. GAAP cash flow from operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are provided in the schedules below. There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with Sientra's financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in the schedules below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words "believe,'' "may,'' "might,'' "could,'' "will,'' "aim,'' "estimate,'' "continue, "anticipate,'' "intend,'' "expect,'' "plan,'' "position," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the Company's unaudited financial information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's revenues, operating expense, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy, the Company's ability and timing to successfully integrate the Viality with AuraClens fat transfer system and SimpliDerm® human Acellular Dermal Matrix into its existing operations, the reception of plastic surgeons to the Company's products, the Company's ability to expand into aesthetic applications outside of breast procedures, the Company's ability to add additional products and strategic partnerships, and the Company's ability to capture additional market share and customer accounts in the plastic surgery market. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the audit of the Company's financial statements which audit is not yet complete and the numbers presented here could differ from the final audited financial statements presented by the Company, the Company's ability to recapture delayed procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to the Company's products, the ability to meet consumer demand including any potential supply issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine, the growth of the plastic surgery market and breast procedures, and the ability of the Company to execute on its commercial, operational, marketing, research and development and regulatory plans. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe,'' "may,'' "might,'' "could,'' "will,'' "aim,'' "estimate,'' "continue, "anticipate,'' "intend,'' "expect,'' "plan,'' "position," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business.

Sientra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 23,130 $ 21,513 $ 45,687 $ 42,911 Cost of goods sold 10,515 8,771 20,925 17,324 Gross profit 12,615 12,742 24,762 25,587 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 10,005 13,664 20,157 29,252 Research and development 2,387 2,959 5,095 6,103 General and administrative 7,334 12,057 17,185 22,265 Total operating expenses 19,726 28,680 42,437 57,620 Loss from operations (7,111 ) (15,938 ) (17,675 ) (32,033 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 184 15 290 17 Interest expense (2,506 ) (2,323 ) (4,883 ) (4,220 ) Other (expense) income, net (44 ) - (101 ) 5 Total other (expense) income, net (2,366 ) (2,308 ) (4,694 ) (4,198 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (9,477 ) (18,246 ) (22,369 ) (36,231 ) Income tax expense - - - - Loss from continuing operations (9,477 ) (18,246 ) (22,369 ) (36,231 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - (58 ) - (114 ) Net loss $ (9,477 ) $ (18,304 ) $ (22,369 ) $ (36,345 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders Continuing operations $ (0.85 ) $ (2.91 ) $ (1.93 ) $ (5.80 ) Discontinued operations - (0.01 ) - (0.02 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.85 ) $ (2.92 ) $ (1.93 ) $ (5.82 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 11,205,000 6,264,954 11,589,311 6,249,356

Sientra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,637 $ 26,071 Accounts receivable, net 31,819 36,892 Inventories 39,408 42,692 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,044 2,094 Total current assets 91,908 107,749 Property and equipment, net 13,984 14,941 Goodwill 9,202 9,202 Other intangible assets, net 23,881 25,676 Right of use assets, net 6,175 7,004 Other assets 849 849 Total assets $ 145,999 $ 165,421 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable 4,795 6,818 Accrued and other current liabilities 17,209 22,599 Customer deposits 53,718 45,161 Sales return liability 12,756 15,773 Total current liabilities 88,478 90,351 Long-term debt 57,796 55,406 Derivative liability - 880 Deferred and contingent consideration 3,073 2,791 Warranty reserve 8,778 8,186 Lease liabilities 4,437 5,518 Other liabilities 2,069 2,698 Total liabilities 164,631 165,830 Stockholders' deficit: Total stockholders' deficit (18,632 ) (409 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 145,999 $ 165,421

Sientra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (22,369 ) $ (36,345 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - (114 ) Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (22,369 ) (36,231 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,677 3,402 Provision for doubtful accounts 534 505 Provision for warranties 894 525 Provision for inventory 7 404 Fair value adjustments of other liabilities held at fair value 279 (88 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,506 1,927 Employee stock-based compensation expense 3,060 4,258 Other non-cash adjustments - 70 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,539 (3,698 ) Inventories 3,277 (291 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 50 916 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (8,787 ) (4,691 ) Customer deposits 8,557 3,052 Sales return liability (3,017 ) (905 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations (6,793 ) (30,845 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities - discontinued operations - (114 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,793 ) (30,959 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (786 ) (813 ) Net cash flow used in investing activities - continuing operations (786 ) (813 ) Net cash used in investing activities (786 ) (813 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans 253 329 Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested RSUs (47 ) (430 ) Gross borrowings under the Term Loan - 5,000 Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan - 5,440 Repayments of the Revolving Loan - (5,277 ) Deferred financing costs (61 ) (73 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 145 4,989 Net cash provided by financing activities 145 4,989 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,434 ) (26,783 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at: Beginning of period 26,677 52,068 End of period $ 19,243 $ 25,285 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 18,637 24,990 Restricted cash included in other assets 606 295 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 19,243 $ 25,285

Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of US GAAP Loss from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations, as reported $ (9,477 ) $ (18,246 ) $ (22,369 ) $ (36,231 ) Adjustments to loss from continuing operations: Interest (income) expense and other, net 2,366 2,308 4,694 4,198 Depreciation and amortization 1,971 1,659 3,849 3,402 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 90 (88 ) 90 (88 ) Stock-based compensation 1,338 2,061 3,060 4,258 Provision for doubtful accounts (172 ) 190 534 505 Severance 317 1,314 317 1,635 SEC/DOJ related legal fees 210 - 1,016 - Legal settlement expense - 1,600 - 1,600 Total adjustments to loss from continuing operations 6,120 9,044 13,561 15,510 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,357 ) $ (9,202 ) $ (8,808 ) $ (20,721 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, As a Percentage of Revenue** 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations, as reported (41.0 %) (84.8 %) (49.0 %) (84.4 %) Adjustments to loss from continuing operations: Interest (income) expense and other, net 10.2 % 10.7 % 10.3 % 9.8 % Depreciation and amortization 8.5 % 7.7 % 8.4 % 7.9 % Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 0.4 % (0.4 %) 0.2 % (0.2 %) Stock-based compensation 5.8 % 9.6 % 6.7 % 9.9 % Provision for doubtful accounts (0.7 %) 0.9 % 1.2 % 1.2 % Severance 1.4 % 6.1 % 0.7 % 3.8 % SEC/DOJ related legal fees 0.9 % 0.0 % 2.2 % 0.0 % Legal settlement expense 0.0 % 7.4 % 0.0 % 3.7 % Total adjustments to loss from continuing operations 26.5 % 42.0 % 29.7 % 36.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (14.5 %) (42.8 %) (19.3 %) (48.3 %) ** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding.

Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of US GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 23,130 $ 21,513 $ 45,687 $ 42,911 Cost of goods sold 10,515 8,771 20,925 17,324 Gross profit $ 12,615 $ 12,742 $ 24,762 $ 25,587 Gross margin 54.5 % 59.2 % 54.2 % 59.6 % Adjustments to gross profit Depreciation and amortization 1,523 370 2,868 831 Total adjustments to gross profit 1,523 370 2,868 831 Adjusted gross profit $ 14,138 $ 13,112 $ 27,630 $ 26,418 Adjusted gross margin 61.1 % 60.9 % 60.5 % 61.6 %

Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of US GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 US GAAP operating expenses, as reported $ 19,726 $ 28,680 $ 42,437 $ 57,620 Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 448 1,289 982 2,571 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 90 (88 ) 90 (88 ) Stock-based compensation 1,338 2,061 3,060 4,258 Provision for doubtful accounts (172 ) 190 534 505 Severance 317 1,314 317 1,635 SEC/DOJ related legal fees 210 - 1,016 - Legal settlement - 1,600 - 1,600 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 2,231 6,366 5,999 10,481 Non-GAAP operating expenses 17,495 22,314 36,438 47,139

Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of US GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 US GAAP operating expenses, as reported Sales and marketing $ 10,005 $ 13,664 $ 20,157 $ 29,252 Research and development 2,387 2,959 5,095 6,103 General and administrative 7,334 12,057 17,185 22,265 Total GAAP operating expenses, as reported $ 19,726 $ 28,680 $ 42,437 $ 57,620 Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses: Sales and marketing 298 1,681 912 2,425 Research and development 158 97 323 402 General and administrative 1,775 4,588 4,764 7,654 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 2,231 6,366 5,999 10,481 Non-GAAP operating expenses Sales and marketing 9,707 11,983 19,245 26,827 Research and development 2,229 2,862 4,772 5,701 General and administrative 5,559 7,469 12,421 14,611 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 17,495 $ 22,314 $ 36,438 $ 47,139 Sientra, Inc. Free Cash Flow (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations $ (525 ) $ (12,986 ) $ (6,793 ) $ (30,845 ) Purchases of property and equipment (168 ) (246 ) (786 ) (813 ) Free cash flow $ (693 ) $ (13,232 ) $ (7,579 ) $ (31,658 )



