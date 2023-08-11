Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
WKN: 189987 | ISIN: CA17965L1004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2023 | 01:06
Clairvest Group Inc.: Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) ("Clairvest" or "the Company"), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on August 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

NomineeVote ForVotes Withheld
John Barnett10,064,415 101
Michael Bregman10,063,961 555
Anne-Mette de Place Filippini10,064,215 301
Joseph E. Fluet10,064,115 401
G. John Krediet9,926,093 138,423
William F. Morneau10,062,965 1,551
B. Jeffrey Parr9,926,647 137,869
Kenneth B. Rotman9,926,747 137,769
Lionel H. Schipper10,053,615 10,901
Michael Wagman9,926,747 137,769
Rick Watkin9,915,847 148,669
Peter Zemsky10,064,215 301


About Clairvest
Clairvest's mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 64 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
stephaniel@clairvest.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
