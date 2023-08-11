Clairvest Group Inc.: Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) ("Clairvest" or "the Company"), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on August 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:





Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld John Barnett 10,064,415 101 Michael Bregman 10,063,961 555 Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 10,064,215 301 Joseph E. Fluet 10,064,115 401 G. John Krediet 9,926,093 138,423 William F. Morneau 10,062,965 1,551 B. Jeffrey Parr 9,926,647 137,869 Kenneth B. Rotman 9,926,747 137,769 Lionel H. Schipper 10,053,615 10,901 Michael Wagman 9,926,747 137,769 Rick Watkin 9,915,847 148,669 Peter Zemsky 10,064,215 301





About Clairvest

Clairvest's mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 64 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

