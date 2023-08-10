DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) ("Startek" or the "Company"), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. As a result of current and planned divestitures, the Company has classified Middle East and Argentina operations as 'Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations'. Accordingly net revenue, gross profit, gross margin, SG&A expenses and adjusted EBITDA are reported for the continuing operations and net income, EPS, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EPS are reported after consolidating continuing and discontinued operations.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change Revenue 91.20 96.15 (5.15)% Gross Profit 11.66 11.03 5.71% Gross Margin 12.79% 11.47% 132bps SG&A Expenses 10.80 9.85 9.64% Adjusted EBITDA [3] 7.65 7.85 (2.55)% Net Income (Loss) [1] 6.54 1.87 249.73% EPS[1] 0.16 0.05 220% Adjusted Net Income [2], [3] 1.46 6.33 (76.94)% Adjusted EPS[2], [3] 0.04 0.15 (73.33)%

[1] Reflects net income (loss) and EPS attributable to Startek shareholders.

[2] Reflects Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS attributable to Startek shareholders.

[3] Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Management Commentary

"The second quarter marked continued progress as we ramped up new client wins from the start of the year, while continuing to expand our margin profile and significantly de-lever our balance sheet," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek. "While volatility within the broader economic environment has impacted decision-making and elongated sales cycles, our near-shore and offshore capabilities proved to be an attractive and cost-effective offering, particularly in the U.S. where we saw continued expansion. We also unveiled our new visual identity to mark the start of our next chapter as a unified brand across the globe. This is a culmination of all the tireless efforts our organization has made to strategically position the Company for the future, and we've been very pleased with the initial response to our new branding.

"As we move into the back-half of the year, we remain highly focused on capturing cost efficiencies from the consolidation efforts we've made across our digital and sales teams. Despite the difficult macro conditions, our sales team remains hard at work expanding our pipeline and developing relationships that we can capitalize on over the long-term. Our near-shore and offshore offerings have the ability to provide significant cost savings for our clients, so we've been making a strong marketing push to ensure Startek is under consideration when companies are evaluating their customer experience needs. We are also continuing to invest in our technology and are actively pursuing partnerships that can bolster our service offerings and better leverage cutting edge technology like artificial intelligence and automation.

"Overall, I'm very pleased with the position Startek is in today. Our mission is to offer a best-in-class customer experience to our clients. We remain committed to keeping this idea at the forefront of everything we do and ensuring we remain relevant with our technology offerings. With much of the noise from our strategic events now behind us, we look forward to directing our core focus on expanding our reach, growing our client count and delivering profitable growth to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Net Revenue in the second quarter was $91.20 million compared to $96.15 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to volume declines across most of the Company's international footprint, partially offset by an increase in the Americas region with the addition of new clients and increased momentum with existing clients. On a constant currency basis, Revenue decreased 1.35% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased by 5.71% to $11.66 million compared to $11.03 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin improved 132 basis points to 12.79% compared to 11.47% in the year-ago quarter. The improvement in gross profit and gross margin is primarily attributable to lower employee costs resulting from a higher portion of service delivered near-shore and offshore, along with proactive pricing adjustments to account for the inflationary environment.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter increased to $10.80 million compared to $9.85 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A increased to 11.84% compared to 10.24% in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily due to the aforementioned lower revenue base, along with investments in sales and marketing and an increase in travel costs.

Adjusted EBITDA* in the second quarter was $7.65 million compared to $7.85 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is primarily attributable to the aforementioned decline in net revenue, as well as currency exchange losses during the period.

Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders in the second quarter was $6.54 million or $0.16 per share, compared to a net income of $1.87 million or $0.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. This represents income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders from continuing operations of $(0.03) million in Q2 2023 and $2.45 million in Q2 2022, along with income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders from discontinued operations of $6.57 million in Q2 2023 and $(0.58) million in Q2 2022.

Adjusted net income* in the second quarter was $1.46 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income* of $6.33 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. This represents adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations of $1.46 million in Q2 2023 and $6.24 million in Q2 2022, along with adjusted net income (loss) from discontinued operations of $0 million in Q2 2023 and $0.09 million in Q2 2022.

On June 30, 2023, cash and restricted cash was $39.06 million[1] compared to $72.40 million as at December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash balance was driven by the utilization of $41 million in proceeds received from the Company's divesture in CSS, to prepay debt. Total debt as at June 30, 2023, was $78.50 million compared to $175.91 million as at December 31, 2022, and net debt as at June 30, 2023, was $39.44 million[2] compared to $103.51 million as at December 31, 2022.

On April 24, 2023, the Board of Directors approved an authorization to repurchase up to $20 million of the Company's common stock from time to time in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 51,979 shares at an average cost of $2.98 per share.

*A non-GAAP measure defined below.

__________________________

[1] Cash balance excluding restricted cash as at June 30, 2023 amounted to $34.91 million as compared to $15.8 million on March 31, 2023.

[2] Net debt excluding restricted cash balance at June 30, 2023 was $43.59 million compared to $114.90 million on March 31, 2023.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled customer experience (CX) solutions. The Company provides omnichannel CX, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the world's leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing CX and digital enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 32,000 employees delivering services in 11 countries. The Company services over 145 clients across a range of industries such as banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecoms, healthcare, travel and hospitality, consumer goods, retail and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should" and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 28, 2023, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company's website or the Company's investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 91,197 96,147 183,286 197,239 Cost of services (79,534 ) (85,113 ) (158,641 ) (172,416 ) Gross profit 11,663 11,034 24,645 24,823 Selling, general and administrative expenses (10,798 ) (9,848 ) (21,107 ) (21,809 ) Impairment (losses)/ reversals and restructuring/exit cost 442 (78 ) 125 (73 ) Operating income (loss) 1,307 1,108 3,663 2,941 Share of income (loss) of equity accounted investee - 3,833 - 3,825 Interest expense and other income (expense), net (1,582 ) (1,315 ) (3,659 ) (3,045 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 345 124 417 (100 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax expenses 70 3,750 421 3,621 Tax expenses (101 ) (1,303 ) (1,010 ) (1,941 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (A) (31 ) 2,447 (589 ) 1,680 Income (loss) before income tax expenses from discontinued operations (910 ) 301 2,751 2,809 Pre-tax gain on disposal 11,666 - 11,666 - Tax expenses of discontinued operations (4,190 ) (120 ) (5,374 ) (1,575 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (B) 6,566 181 9,043 1,234 Net income (loss) (A+B) 6,535 2,628 8,454 2,914 Income (loss) from continuing operations (A) Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders (31 ) 2,447 (589 ) 1,680 (31 ) 2,447 (589 ) 1,680 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (B) Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - 761 2,589 2,290 Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 6,566 (580 ) 6,454 (1,056 ) 6,566 181 9,043 1,234 Net income (loss) (A+B) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - 761 2,589 2,290 Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 6,535 1,867 5,865 624 6,535 2,628 8,454 2,914 Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders (0.00 ) 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.04 Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders (0.00 ) 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.04 Net income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 0.16 (0.01 ) 0.16 (0.02 ) Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 0.16 (0.01 ) 0.16 (0.02 ) Net income (loss) per common share from continuing and discontinued operations Basic net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 0.16 0.05 0.15 0.02 Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 0.16 0.05 0.15 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 40,316 40,284 40,302 40,311 Diluted 40,318 40,308 40,314 40,366

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (A+B) 6,535 2,628 8,454 2,914 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - 761 2,589 2,290 Net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 6,535 1,867 5,865 624 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes from continuing operations: Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,401 ) (3,934 ) (2,525 ) (3,388 ) Pension amortization - (64 ) 124 - Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations (2,401 ) (3,998 ) (2,401 ) (3,388 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes from discontinued operations: Foreign currency translation adjustments (50 ) (3 ) (50 ) (1 ) Pension amortization 3,062 515 4,187 (686 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) from discontinuing operations 3,012 512 4,137 (687 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) from continuing and discontinuing operations 611 (3,486 ) 1,736 (4,075 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes from continuing operations Attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - Attributable to Startek shareholders (2,401 ) (3,998 ) (2,401 ) (3,388 ) (2,401 ) (3,998 ) (2,401 ) (3,388 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes from discontinued operations Attributable to noncontrolling interests - 281 614 (374 ) Attributable to Startek shareholders 3,012 231 3,523 (314 ) 3,012 512 4,137 (687 ) Comprehensive income (loss) from continuing and discontinuing operations Attributable to noncontrolling interests - 1,042 3,203 1,916 Attributable to Startek shareholders 7,146 (1,899 ) 6,987 (3,077 ) 7,146 (857 ) 10,190 (1,161 )

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 34,908 22,457 Restricted cash 4,151 49,946 Trade accounts receivables, net 38,243 47,138 Unbilled revenue 30,801 24,207 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,819 9,159 Assets classified as held for sale 8,416 202,831 Total current assets 132,338 355,738 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 28,200 22,945 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,591 36,450 Intangible assets, net 74,602 79,745 Goodwill 120,505 120,505 Deferred tax assets, net 2,724 2,771 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 8,826 7,889 Total non-current assets 272,448 270,305 Total assets 404,786 626,043 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payables 7,852 2,428 Accrued expenses 31,413 29,707 Short term debt 11,089 14,267 Current maturity of long term debt 6,564 120,466 Current maturity of operating lease liabilities 14,951 14,492 Other current liabilities 24,260 17,615 Liabilities classified as held for sale 7,341 89,486 Total current liabilities 103,470 288,461 Non-current liabilities Long term debt 60,848 41,175 Operating lease liabilities 26,464 26,651 Other non-current liabilities 3,292 2,682 Deferred tax liabilities, net 15,412 15,508 Total non-current liabilities 106,016 86,016 Total liabilities 209,486 374,477 Stockholders' equity Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 41,168,618 and 41,098,456 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively. 412 411 Additional paid-in capital 294,266 293,472 Accumulated deficit (80,538 ) (86,302 ) Treasury stock, 891,193 and 839,214 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively, at cost (3,904 ) (3,749 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,936 ) (16,058 ) Equity attributable to Startek shareholders 195,300 187,774 Non-controlling interest - 63,792 Total stockholders' equity 195,300 251,566 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 404,786 626,043

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Income from continuing and discontinued operations 8,454 2,914 less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 9,043 1,234 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (589 ) 1,680 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,535 11,043 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (12 ) (80 ) Provision/(reversal) for doubtful accounts (412 ) (125 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt) 80 286 Amortization of call option premium - 720 Mark to market gain on derivative instrument (356 ) - Share-based compensation expense 769 833 Deferred income taxes 33 (612 ) Share of income of equity accounted investee - (3,825 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables (including unbilled revenue) 1,024 6,127 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,597 ) (5,522 ) Trade accounts payable 5,491 1,473 Income taxes, net (2,689 ) 576 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9 (3,202 ) Net cash generated from by operating activities from continuing operations 8,286 9,372 Net cash generated from/used in operating activities from discontinued operations (7,795 ) 278 Net cash generated from operating activities 491 9,650 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net (7,630 ) (5,303 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash disposed 34,890 - Net cash generated from/used in investing activities from continuing operations 27,260 (5,303 ) Net cash generated from/used in investing activities from discontinued operations (3,570 ) (1,832 ) Net cash generated from/used in investing activities 23,690 (7,135 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 25 246 Payments of long term debt (93,466 ) - (Payment)/ Proceed from a line of credit, net (3,218 ) 1,423 Payments of other borrowings, net (842 ) (1,077 ) Common stock repurchases (155 ) (1,334 ) Net cash generated from/used in financing activities from continuing operations (97,656 ) (742 ) Net cash generated from/used in financing activities from discontinued operations (303 ) 108 Net cash generated from/used in financing activities (97,959 ) (634 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (73,778 ) 1,881 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,151 ) (1,486 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 115,146 55,396 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 40,217 55,791 Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (1,158 ) (22,475 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period 39,059 33,315 Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Balances with banks 34,908 30,292 Restricted cash 4,151 3,023 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 39,059 33,315 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest and other finance cost 6,225 4,368 Cash paid for income taxes (3,661 ) 2,168 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities Non-cash share-based compensation expenses 769 833

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor's understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company's operations.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) plus Income tax expense, Share of income (loss) of equity-accounted investees, Interest expense and other income (expense), net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Impairment losses and restructuring cost, Share-based compensation expense, Foreign exchange gains (losses), net, Private offer transaction costs, Transaction related costs, CSS option amortization and other non-recurring costs (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of our strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.

Adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure presenting the earnings generated by the ongoing operations that we believe are useful to investors in making meaningful comparisons to other companies, although our measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, and period-over-period comparisons. Adjusted EPS is defined as our diluted earnings per common share attributable to Startek shareholders adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic ("ASC") 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships and Brand), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Continuing Operations Net income (loss) (31 ) 2,447 (589 ) 1,680 Tax expense 101 1,304 1,010 1,941 Share of income of equity accounted investee - (3,833 ) - (3,825 ) Interest expense and other income (expense), net 1,582 1,315 3,659 3,045 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net (345 ) (124 ) (417 ) 100 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,297 5,212 10,535 11,043 Private offer transaction cost - 692 - 1,192 Impairment losses and restructuring cost (442 ) 77 (125 ) 73 Share-based compensation expense 389 405 769 833 Other non recurring costs 1,100 - 1,100 - CSS option amortisation - 360 - 720 Adjusted EBITDA 7,651 7,855 15,942 16,802 Discontinued Operations a) Argentina Net income (loss) (910 ) (1,097 ) (2,419 ) (2,273 ) Tax expense - - - - Interest expense and other income (expense), net (1,476 ) 92 (2,009 ) (1,275 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 242 34 356 212 Depreciation and amortization expense - 143 - 293 Impairment losses and restructuring cost 1,825 667 3,166 2,049 Adjusted EBITDA (319 ) (161 ) (906 ) (994 ) b) CCC Net income (loss) 4,422 1,279 8,408 3,507 Tax expense 7,245 120 8,429 1,575 Interest expense and other income (expense), net - 697 1,173 1,308 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net - 8 10 14 Depreciation and amortization expense - 1,614 - 3,222 Impairment losses and restructuring cost - - 4 30 Other non recurring costs / (Income) (11,667 ) - (11,667 ) - Adjusted EBITDA - 3,718 6,357 9,656 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations (a+b) (319 ) 3,557 5,451 8,662 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations 7,332 11,412 21,393 25,464

Adjusted EPS: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Continuing Operations Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders (31 ) 2,447 (589 ) 1,680 Share based compensation expense 180 405 478 833 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 953 2,261 3,197 4,504 Private offer transaction cost - 692 - 1,192 Impairment losses and restructuring cost (326 ) 77 (77 ) 73 Other non recurring costs / (Income) 684 - 684 - CSS option amortisation - 360 - 720 Adjusted net income 1,460 6,242 3,693 9,002 Discontinued Operations a) Argentina Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders (910 ) (1,097 ) (2,419 ) (2,273 ) Impairment losses and restructuring cost 914 667 1,968 2,049 Adjusted net income (loss) 4 (430 ) (451 ) (224 ) b) CCC Income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 4,421 518 5,818 1,217 Impairment losses and restructuring cost - - 3 30 Other non recurring costs / (Income) (4,421 ) - (4,421 ) - Adjusted net income (loss) - 518 1,400 1,247 Adjusted net income (loss) from Discontinued Operations 4 88 949 1,023 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing and Discontinued Operations 1,464 6,330 4,642 10,025 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 40,316 40,284 40,302 40,311 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 40,318 40,308 40,314 40,366 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations - Basic 0.04 0.15 0.09 0.22 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations - Diluted 0.04 0.15 0.09 0.22 Adjusted EPS from Discontinued Operations - Basic 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.03 Adjusted EPS from Discontinued Operations - Diluted 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.03 Adjusted EPS from Continuing and Discontinued Operations - Basic 0.04 0.15 0.11 0.25 Adjusted EPS from Continuing and Discontinued Operations - Diluted 0.04 0.15 0.11 0.25

