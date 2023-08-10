DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $0.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $16.5 million or $1.91 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.
Financial Highlights
- Total occupancy was 81% at June 30, 2023, which includes 93% at our multifamily properties and 59% at our commercial properties.
- On January 31, 2023, we paid off our $67.5 million Series C bonds from cash received from the sale of the VAA Sale Portfolio.
- On May 4, 2023, we paid off the remaining $42.9 million balances of our Series A and Series B Bonds. In connection with the repayment of the bonds, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern Properties Capital Ltd. withdrew from the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange ("TASE").
Financial Results
Rental revenues increased $4.1 million from $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $11.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in rental revenue is primarily due to a $4.7 million increase at our multifamily properties offset in part by a decrease of $0.6 million from the commercial properties. The increase in revenue from the multifamily properties is primarily due to the acquisition of the VAA Holdback Portfolio in 2022.
Net operating loss increased $0.7 million from $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net operating loss is primarily due to an increase in legal costs offset in part by an increase in operating profit from the multifamily portfolio.
Net income attributable to the Company decreased $15.9 million from $16.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to the $14.1 million decrease in gain on foreign currency transactions, which is attributed to our repayment of our bonds payable and exit from the TASE in 2023.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.
|TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenues:
|Rental revenues
$
11,389
$
7,259
$
22,398
$
14,740
|Other income
850
511
1,529
817
|Total revenue
12,239
7,770
23,927
15,557
|Expenses:
|Property operating expenses
7,031
3,812
13,137
7,840
|Depreciation and amortization
3,200
2,298
6,302
4,647
|General and administrative
3,521
2,061
6,404
4,592
|Advisory fee to related party
2,000
2,446
4,170
5,451
|Total operating expenses
15,752
10,617
30,013
22,530
|Net operating loss
(3,513
)
(2,847
)
(6,086
)
(6,973
)
|Interest income
8,494
4,387
17,322
9,783
|Interest expense
(2,426
)
(4,541
)
(5,513
)
(9,150
)
|Gain on foreign currency transactions
22
14,132
993
17,904
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,710
)
-
(1,710
)
(1,639
)
|Equity in income from unconsolidated joint venture
25
1,637
713
6,343
|Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net
188
3,893
188
15,041
|Income tax provision
(204
)
(40
)
(1,316
)
(68
)
|Net income
876
16,621
4,591
31,241
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(346
)
(160
)
(544
)
(278
)
|Net income attributable to the Company
$
530
$
16,461
$
4,047
$
30,963
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
$
0.06
$
1.91
$
0.47
$
3.58
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
8,639,316
8,639,316
8,639,316
8,639,316
